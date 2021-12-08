City, Chamber to host Holly Jolly Christmas

E-T staff report

The Stephenville Chamber of Commerce and city of Stephenville are hosting the annual Holly Jolly Christmas at the Downtown Square and Plaza.

"Step into a Hallmark movie and make plans to make memories and join us at this festive, family-friendly event," reads a release about the event, which is scheduled for 6-9 p.m. Monday, Dec. 13.

Community members can look forward to the annual Christmas Tree Lighting followed by an evening of fun for the whole family. There will be pictures with Santa while your favorite holiday hits are playing on the Plaza.

There will also be horse-drawn carriage rides around downtown and the library will be hosting an event where youngsters can write their Christmas letters to Santa.

Many of the activities are free, while others are fundraisers for various local non-profit organizations, so those planning to attend are reminded to bring some cash to enjoy supporting the many great causes.

The evening is also an opportunity to get some holiday shopping done with vendors set up around the Plaza and downtown retailers will be open for special shopping hours.

Food trucks and local businesses will offer chili, hot dogs, tamales, funnel cakes, s'mores, popcorn, and holiday treats. There will also be hot chocolate, wassail, cider, hot Dr Pepper, or some cookies and milk, just like Santa enjoys.

A list of activities includes: Pictures with Santa; Christmas tree lighting; horse-drawn carriage rides; lighted hayrides; petting zoo; live Nativity; carolers and choirs; dance performances; letters to Santa; cookie decorating; Christmas crafts and games; and holiday gift vendors.

For more information, join the Holly Jolly Facebook Event to get updates on performance times, activities, street closure map, and more. Or you can email the Chamber at lea@stephenvilletexas.org or call (254) 965-5313.