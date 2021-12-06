Tarleton partners with Italy ISD on admission, scholarships

TSU Newsroom

STEPHENVILLE — Beginning with the 2021-22 school year, Tarleton State University will provide annual scholarships and guarantee admission to Italy High School seniors who graduate in the top 25 percent of their class.

The Italy Independent School District and Tarleton leaders finalized the agreement with a memorandum signed at a recent meeting of the IISD Board of Trustees.

As part of the Distinguished High School Partnership, Tarleton will waive ACT (American College Test) or SAT (Scholastic Aptitude Test) requirements for students in the top 25 percent of their class and application fees for students who qualify. The university will offer scholarships of at least $1,000 each year to Italy’s top graduates.

“This collaboration aligns with our mission to provide a high-quality experience to students in our area,” said Tarleton President James Hurley. “Our reputation for student focus and big-effect undergraduate research is growing. With that comes our ability to attract high school seniors who will become game changers.”

Tarleton is developing similar agreements with school districts in the region.

“I think this is a wonderful partnership between a high school and a college,” said Italy Superintendent Rachel Kistner. “It’s a great help for students and gives them a real financial boost that helps make a college education a reality.”

The President’s Guaranteed Scholarship Program assures first-time-in-college students graduating in the top quarter of their high school class between $1,000 and $4,000 in scholarships. Students graduating from one of Tarleton’s Distinguished High School Partners will receive an additional $500 or $1,000. Admitted freshmen must submit a general scholarship application to determine eligibility.

For more information on the President’s Guaranteed Scholarship Program, go to www.tarleton.edu/Guaranteed Scholarship. To learn how to become a Tarleton Texan, visit www.tarleton.edu/becomeatexan/index.html.