Free holiday show planned at Tarleton Planetarium

STEPHENVILLE — The Tarleton State University Planetarium’s most popular holiday show, “The Mystery of the Christmas Star,” will run through Dec. 20. It investigates possible dates for the birth of Christ and examines recorded sightings of significant astronomical events during this time.

Planetarium visitors will see how signs in the sky could have been remarkable enough to cause the wise men to travel across the desert to Bethlehem, likely from the southern tip of the Arabian peninsula.

The show schedule includes:

• Thursday, Dec. 9, 7 p.m.

• Saturday, Dec. 11, 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.

• Tuesday, Dec. 14, 7 p.m.

• Wednesday, Dec. 15, 7 p.m.

• Saturday, Dec. 18, 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.

• Monday, Dec. 20, 7 p.m.

The planetarium is in the Lamar Johanson Science Building on the Stephenville campus. Admission is free, but seating is limited to 86 guests per show. The box office will open one hour before each show. Park after 6 p.m. in lot P-27/P-26, which is accessible from North Rome Street, across from the Recreation Sports Center.

To schedule school groups, clubs or other gatherings, call (254) 968-0523 or email planetarium@tarleton.edu. Notice is required for private screenings.