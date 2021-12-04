Stephenville Community News in Brief

Stephenville Empire-Tribune

'Light Up the Night' kicks off for season

Erath County United Way is again bringing its annual "Light up the Night" event to the Stephenville community. This year's event is presented by Christmas Decor.

"Light up the Night" is scheduled for Dec. 3-5, Dec. 10-12, and Dec. 18-20. Gates open at 6 p.m. each night and last admission will be granted at 9 p.m. Gates close at 10 p.m.

This year's featured entertainment, scheduled for each Saturday night, will include the Stephenville Dance Center at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 4; Studio 6:14 Dance and Performing Arts at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 11; and the Stephenville High School Band at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 18.

Tickets for "Light Up the Night" are $10 for adults; $5 for children 12 and younger; and

children younger than 2 are admitted free with a ticketed adult. Special pricing of 20% off is available in advance for groups of 20 or more.

Tickets are available for purchase online at erathcountyuw.org/light-up-the-night.html

Proceeds from the "Light Up the Night" event will directly benefit the Erath County United Way and its local non-profit partner agencies.

For more information, call (254) 965-4429 or visit ECUW online at http://www.erathcountyuw.org/

Parks and Rec offering text alerts

Stephenville Parks and Recreation will now be offering a text alert system.

Patrons can enroll to receive text alerts from weather cancellations, registration deadlines, schedule changes and program updates. By subscribing, you will be able to receive alerts, but you will not be able to reply to messages.

The department will continue to send emails and post on social media for all information.

Follow this link to subscribe: https://my.textcaster.com/asa/3108

Theatre at Tarleton presents 'A Christmas Carol'

Theatre at Tarleton presents "A Christmas Carol" Dec. 1-5 in the Clyde H. Wells Fine Arts Center Theatre at Tarleton State University, Corner of North Lillian and West Vanderbilt streets.

In this fresh, fun and lively adaptation of "A Christmas Carol", you’ll meet Mr. Bentley, learn about the letters Scrooge wrote to his sister Fan, and find out who Mr. Newbury is.

You’ll still find all the ghosts of Christmas Past, Present, and Future along with Tiny Tim, Bob Cratchit, the Ghost of Jacob Marley, Old Fezziwig, Scrooge’s nephew Fred, and the love of Scrooge’s life, Belle. There are some new scary bits, a few good laughs, a tender moment or two, and some surprises. It’s a fresh take on an old tale sure to thrill young and old alike.

Performances are scheduled for 2 p.m. on Dec. 4 and 5.

For more information, visit the Theatre Tarleton Facebook page at www.facebook.com/Theatre-at-Tarleton-2266653803390772

Studio 6:14 hosting Christmas recital

Studio 6:14 Dance & Performing Arts will be having its Jingle Bell Rock Christmas Recital from 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Parks and Rec hall, 378 W Long St.

There will be three shows: Show 1 is scheduled for 10 a.m.; Show 2 for 2 p.m.; and Show 3 for 5:30 p.m.

Single show tickets are $5 for adults and $3 for children. Those younger than two and lap/sitters are admitted for free.

Multi-show tickets are $7 for adults and $5 for children, with those younger than 2 and lap sitters admitted for free.

If you are coming to watch a specific dancer or class, verify with their family which show they are in. If you are not going to see a specific dancer, we are recommending Shows 2 and 3 for the general public as Show 1 is almost at capacity.

Quilt guild hosts monthly meeting

The Town 'n Country Quilt Guild will host its monthly meeting from 1-3 p.m. Saturday at Valley Grove Baptist Church, 1731 S US Hwy 281.

The Quilt Guild meets on the first Saturday of each month.

For more information, check out the group on Facebook at www.facebook.com/groups/1588979928008274/

Santa and the Mrs. to visit Dowell Ace Hardware

Santa and Mrs. Claus will be in Stephenville on Saturday to visit with youngsters at Dowell Ace Hardware, 1491 South Loop.

The happy holiday couple will be on hand to visit with youngsters and for photos from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

For more information visit the store on Facebook or online at http://www.DowellAceHardware.com/

Big Red Barn hosting Jolly Jamboree

V6 Ranch Weddings and Events is hosting a Jolly Jamboree at the Big Red Barn for a family friendly holiday festival.

Dates and times include 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Dec. 4; and 1-6 p.m. on Dec. 5.

Attractions to include: pictures with Santa, cookie decorating, Bounce Houses, Human Snow Globe, farm park, face painting, sand art, and more.

General admission tickets are $20 with children 3 and younger admitted for free. Additional tickets for activities will be available at the ticket booths.

The Jamboree will be at the Big Red Barn Wedding & Event Center, 3159 N. US Hwy 67.

For more information, contact Megan Lutrick at (979) 900-8223.

Templo Restauracion hosting Christmas Festival

Templo Restauracion, 3522 US Hwy 67, Stephenville, is hosting a Christmas Festival from 4-7 p.m. on Dec. 4.

Featured will be live music, food, face painting, hay rides a photo booth and more.

There will also be a pinata and prizes.

Food will be available for purchase with proceeds benefitting the church.

Hard Eight BBQ hosting live music

Calamity Jane will be live at Hard Eight BBQ from 6-8 p.m. on Saturday.

Hard Eight is located at 1091 Glen Rose Road.

For more information, visit hardeightbbq.com

Knights hosting blood drive

The Stephenville Knights of Columbus along with Carter Blood Care will be hosting a blood drive from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 5 at St. Brendan's Newman Hall, 1444 W. Washington St., Stephenville.

Online registration is encouraged, but walk-ins will be welcome, at Carterbloodcare.org. All blood donors will have Covid antibodies tested. A full breakfast will be served to all donors.

For more information, contact John Seifert (254) 592-4574

Museum hosting holiday open house

Stephenville Historical House Museum, 525 E. Washington St., will host a holiday open house from 2-4 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 5.

Enjoy live music and refreshments as you stroll across campus decorated for Christmas.

For more information, call the museum at (254) 965-5880.

Century 21 hosting December Chamber Mix

Century 21 Property Advisors is hosting the December Stephenville Chamber of Commerce mix from 5-6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 7. Century 21 Property Advisors is located at 702 E. South Loop.

Enjoy beer, wine, a delicious charcuterie board spread, and a chance to win gift cards to Shooterz, Pastafina, Quail Whistle Vineyards and more.

Remember to bring a dollar and a business card for the cash drawing. The “Dollar Bucket” will be located at the welcome table. Guests can place a dollar in the bucket along with a business card. If your business card is drawn, you win all the dollars.

The “Loyal Loot” is a pot of cash that we draw for at every Chamber Mix. To be eligible to win the Loyal Loot, you must be a Chamber member in good standing and be present at the mixer. If the member that is drawn is not present, an additional $50 will be added to the Chamber Member Loyal Loot for the next Chamber Mix event.

For more information, contact the Chamber at (254) 965-5313.

Lingleville Baptist hosting annual live nativity

Lingleville Baptist Church, 21543 FM 219, Dublin, will be hosting its 7th Annual Living Nativity on Dec. 10-12.

The event begins at dark with performances about every 30 minutes.

It features biblical characters, interactive experiences and live animals.

Hot chocolate and other refreshments will be available.

For more information, call (254) 335-0215.

Gordon Center hosting Cowboy Country Christmas

W. K. Gordon Center for Industrial History of Texas, 65258 Interstate 20, Thurber, presents Cowboy Country Christmas from 6-8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 10.

The event will feature Miss Devon and the Outlaw and original poetry by Teresa Burleson.

Admission is free to this come-and-go event.

For more information, visit www.facebook.com/wkgordoncenter or call the center at (254) 968-1886.

Agency hosting Customer Appreciation Open House

Leslie Walker Agency, 155 N. Graham St., #102, is hosting a Customer Appreciation Open House from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 10.

This come and go event will give residents an opportunity to meet the staff and have refreshments.

There will also be giveaways and gift baskets.

For more information, call (254) 918-2020.

Center hosting license to carry class

Tac Pro Shooting Center is hosting a Texas License to Carry Class from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 11.

The class will be held at the Tac Pro Shooting Center, 35100 N. State Hwy 108, Mingus.

The LTC Class is $75. A course application form must be completed and turned in prior to event date.

For more information, call (254) 968-3112.

Prime Metal Buildings hosting job fair

Prime Metal Buildings is hosting a job fair from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Dec. 11at their manufacturing shop, 19320 US-377, Dublin.

Applicants must be able to read a tape measure and have very good communication skills. Must be able to lift 50 pounds or more, be punctual, and be able to work over-time when needed.

Positions available include: Welder/ Fitter; Plateline Operators; Fork lift Operators/Shipping Yard; Painter; Plasma Operator; Iron Worker; and Saw Operator.

For more information, email hr@primebldg.com

Center hosts new location open house

Studio 6:14, Makuhwa Brazilian JiuJitsu, and SDUB Fitness is hosting a new location grand opening event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 11.

The new location is at 2900 W. Washington St.

Register for spring classes, meet the staff, and be entered to win prizes and giveaways.

For more information, call (254) 434-1114.

Gordon Center hosting Cookies with Santa

W. K. Gordon Center for Industrial History of Texas, 65258 Interstate 20, Thurber, presents Cookies with Santa from 2-4 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 12.

Bring out your good little boys and girls for pictures and cookies with Santa.

The event is free.

For more information, visit www.facebook.com/wkgordoncenter

Holiday Showcase set for Dec. 17

Stephenville Parks and Rec is hosting its Holiday Showcase on Dec. 17 in the recreation hall gym.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. with Santa hat decorating and a hot cocoa bar.

At 7 p.m., they will show the holiday classic "A Christmas Story."

Attendees are asked to bring one non-perishable food item or any unwanted winter clothing (per attendee) for entry. Donations will be given to Foster's Home for Children in Stephenville.

For more information visit the Parks and Rec Facebook page or their online events page at https://www.stephenvilletx.gov/park.../page/special-events-0

Church hosting special Christmas breakfast, service

Cross Timbers Church of Christ, 1515 W. Cedar St., will host Christmas Breakfast and a Service of Lessons and Carols from 9-11 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 19.

Fellowship with the congregation and enjoy a free, festive breakfast at 9 a.m. followed by a special service of scripture readings and Christmas carols at 10 a.m. that tell the story of our savior's birth.

For more information, call (254) 968-6577.

Low-impact exercise class designed for seniors

Join the Stephenville Senior Citizens Center and Kara Dingman as she guides a free, low-impact exercise class designed for seniors.

The class will be held from 9-9:30 a.m. each Wednesday and Friday at the Stephenville Senior Citizens Center, 164 E. College St.

For more information, call Sandy Morgan at (254) 918-1288.