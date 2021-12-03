Tarleton's Gordon Center in Thurber hosts Cowboy Country Christmas

TSU Newsroom

STEPHENVILLE — The W.K. Gordon Museum and Research Center, a facility of Tarleton State University, is hosting a Texas-style shindig to celebrate the holidays.

The come-and-go Cowboy Country Christmas is set for 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 10, and features holiday goodies and entertainment including Miss Devon and the Outlaw, and original poetry by Teresa Burleson.

Admission is free. For more information visit facebook.com/gordoncenter, or call 254-968-1886.

The W.K. Gordon Museum and Research Center, a facility of Tarleton State University, is at 65258 Interstate 20, Exit 367, Mingus, Texas, and is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays and 1 to 4 p.m. Sundays. It is a combined museum and special collections library located at the site of the Thurber ghost town. Visitors enjoy interactive exhibits that explore the birth, operations and death of a town owned by the Texas and Pacific Coal Co.

For more information on the W. K. Gordon Museum, call 254-968-1886, email gordoncenter@tarleton.edu or visit https://web.tarleton.edu/gordoncenter/#upcomingevents.