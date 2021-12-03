Tarleton, Northwest agreement improves seniors' educational opportunities

TSU Newsroom

STEPHENVILLE — Northwest Independent School District seniors could find it easier to obtain a college education after Tarleton State University and NISD trustees signed an agreement to benefit the school’s top graduates.

The Northwest ISD Board of Trustees and Tarleton leaders finalized a memorandum of understanding offering annual scholarships and guaranteed admission for the top 25 percent of NWHS graduates beginning with the 2021-22 academic year.

As part of the Distinguished High School Partnership, Tarleton also will waive ACT (American College Test) or SAT (Scholastic Aptitude Test) requirements for students in the top quarter of their class and application fees for students who qualify.

“This collaboration aligns with our mission to provide a high-quality experience to students in our own backyard,” said Tarleton President James Hurley. “Northwest graduates flourish when they come to Tarleton. This makes it possible for more of them to be Tarleton Texans.”

Tarleton is developing similar agreements with other school districts in the region.

“Northwest ISD believes in preparing our students for their personal futures,” said Dr. Ryder Warren, NISD Superintendent. “We’re proud our partnership with Tarleton State will achieve that mission by providing a reliable path to college for those who work hard and finish in the top fourth of their graduating class. The Distinguished High School Partners program offers students a great option to begin their postgraduation journey.”

The President's Guaranteed Scholarship Program assures first-time-in-college students graduating in the top quarter of their high school class between $1,000 and $4,000 in scholarships. Students graduating from one of Tarleton’s Distinguished High School Partners will receive an additional $500 or $1,000. Admitted freshmen must submit a general scholarship application to determine eligibility.

For more information on the President's Guaranteed Scholarship Program, go to www.tarleton.edu/GuaranteedScholarhip. To learn how to become a Tarleton Texan, visit www.tarleton.edu/becomeatexan/index.html.