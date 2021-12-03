Tarleton inks pact with Midlothian ISD for admissions, scholarships

TSU Newsroom

STEPHENVILLE — Tarleton State University and the Midlothian Independent School District have agreed to a partnership designed to lend a hand to MISD seniors who want a college education.

MISD and Tarleton leaders recently finalized an arrangement offering guaranteed admission and annual scholarships for the top 25 percent of the district’s high school graduates beginning with the 2021-22 academic year.

As part of the Distinguished High School Partnership, Tarleton also will waive ACT (American College Test) or SAT (Scholastic Aptitude Test) requirements for students in the top quarter of their class and application fees for students who qualify.

“Our reputation for student success is growing,” said Tarleton President James Hurley. “With that comes our ability to attract the brightest minds in our region. This collaboration aligns with our mission to provide a high-quality educational experience to students from across North Central Texas.”

Tarleton is developing similar agreements with other school districts in the region.

"Midlothian ISD is thrilled that Tarleton values our students and recognizes their potential,” said Midlothian Superintendent Dr. Jo Ann Fey. “As a district we also recognize and greatly appreciate the value that Tarleton provides to our students in this partnership.”

The President's Guaranteed Scholarship Program assures first-time-in-college students graduating in the top quarter of their high school class between $1,000 and $4,000 in scholarships. Students graduating from one of Tarleton’s Distinguished High School Partners will receive an additional $500 or $1,000. Admitted freshmen must submit a general scholarship application to determine eligibility.

For more information on the President's Guaranteed Scholarship Program, go to www.tarleton.edu/GuaranteedScholarship. To learn how to become a Tarleton Texan, visit www.tarleton.edu/becomeatexan/index.html.