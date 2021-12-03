Emergency Relief Funds continue to aid Tarleton students

TSU Newsroom

STEPHENVILLE — Applications opened Wednesday, Dec. 1, for spring 2022 Higher Education Emergency Response Funds (HEERF) to assist Tarleton State University students impacted by COVID-19.

“We remain committed to doing all we can to support our students,” said university President James Hurley. “Tarleton Texans experiencing financial stress because of the pandemic should apply. We want to help every single student in need.”

The same criteria used to qualify for previous HEERF grants will be used to determine spring 2022 awards. Award amounts will be based on the number of applications received and the money available.

Applications close Jan. 13, 2022, and will be processed in the order received, so not all qualifying students will receive funds on the first day of the spring semester.

Collectively known as HEERF, this assistance is made possible by the March 2020 Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act; the January 2021 Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations (CRRSA) Act; and the American Rescue Plan (ARP) Act. Tarleton has provided $21,717,417 million in direct funding assistance through HEERF.

To apply and learn more, go to https://tarletonstate.us/heerf.