SHS musicians ring in the holidays as they prepare for upcoming concerts

E-T staff report

Stephenville High School music students have been busy preparing for their annual holiday concerts.

Stephenville High School Choir is scheduled to present its Winter Concert at 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 9, in the new SHS Auditorium.

The choir will have a silent auction before and after the concert with gift ideas for the holidays.

In addition, the SHS band will present its holiday concert at 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 6, also in the high school auditorium.

The junior high band Christmas concert is scheduled for the next night at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 7.