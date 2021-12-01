SHS musicians ring in the holidays as they prepare for upcoming concerts

E-T staff report
The Stephenville High School Choir created its first float for Saturday's Christmasville Light Parade. Thank you to Cory from Core Construction for bringing the trailer and driving. Thank you to the Saldivar family for providing decorations and helping make it really great and to all the other families and students who came to decorate, brought blow ups and hay to use and rode/walked/ran with the group. The choir is also gearing up for its holiday concert scheduled for Dec. 9 in the high school gym.
Stephenville High School music students have been busy preparing for their annual holiday concerts.

Stephenville High School Choir is scheduled to present its Winter Concert at 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 9, in the new SHS Auditorium.

The choir will have a silent auction before and after the concert with gift ideas for the holidays.

In addition, the SHS band will present its holiday concert at 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 6, also in the high school auditorium.

The junior high band Christmas concert is scheduled for the next night at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 7.