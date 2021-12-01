Dublin Chamber hosting several Christmas events

E-T staff report

The Dublin Chamber of Commerce is hosting several events in celebration of the Christmas season.

Dublin Country Christmas Stroll

Businesses and those who make art or other handicrafts are welcome to showcase their items at the Dublin Country Christmas Stroll scheduled for 4-8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 9 in downtown Dublin.

Anyone wanting to set up a table and sell their wares is asked to contact the Dublin Chamber at (254) 300-6263. They will direct you on where to set up at booth at no cost.

Lighted Christmas Parade

The annual Lighted Christmas Parade is scheduled for 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 9.

Line up is at 5:15 p.m. at Travis Street and North Post Oak at the Dublin Memorial Football Stadium parking lot.

Entries will be judged and the winners from each category will be presented with their awards before the start of the parade. There is no entry fee.

Contact the Chamber office at (254) 300-6263 for registration forms.

Santa photos

Santa Claus is coming to town at 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 9. Before and after the Lighted Christmas Parade, join the crowds and line up to take your photos with the big man himself. Photos will be available to purchase at $10 for a 4x6, and $2 per emailed or texted image. Plan to spend some time downtown shopping and snacking.

Santa will be outside the Dublin Chamber of Commerce office at 110 S. Patrick St.

Christmas Decorating Contest

The Dublin Chamber of Commerce will award prizes for the best Christmas decorations in three categories: homes, businesses and nonprofit organizations.

An additional “People’s Choice” prize will be awarded based on Facebook votes of photos submitted to the Chamber for entry.

Enter by Monday, Dec. 6. Winners will be announced at the Dublin Country Christmas Stroll on Dec. 9.

For more information on any of these events, contact the Dublin Chamber at (254) 300-6263 or visit them on Facebook at www.facebook.com/DublinTXChamber