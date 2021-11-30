Vet hospital hosting Greens Creek Grinchmas to benefit Erath County Humane Society

E-T staff report

Greens Creek Veterinary Hospital in Dublin is hosting its Greens Creek Grinchmas healthy pet holiday event from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 11.

The hospital is located at 11860 S. US 377, Dublin.

The event aims to raise funds and collect donations of pet food and other products benefiting the Erath County Humane Society.

Take pictures with the Grinch and make new fur friends at Max's Petting Zoo and even meet local celebrity longhorn, Olaf.

Participants can take a holiday hayride with their family and pets and enjoy some of Erath County's best food.

Pet owners will also be able to get their furbabies up to date on their rabies shots with a free rabies clinic.

Attendees can also do some Christmas shopping at the Country Flower vendor table or give a furry friend a new home for Christmas by adopting one of the rescue pets that will be at the event.

Country Flower offers a plethora of edible and garden plants, and some of the most colorful yard and home decor in Erath County. They also have Christmas trees available. Some of the proceeds from every Country Flower purchase will go to benefit the Erath County Humane Society.

There is no entry fee. To participate, donate pet food or supplies to be given to the Erath County Humane Society.

Well-mannered and leashed family pets are welcome to attend. Parking is limited to carpooling is encouraged.

For more information, visit the Erath County Humane Society on Facebook at www.facebook.com/erathcountyhumansociety or Greens Creek Veterinary Hospital Facebook page at www.facebook.com/GreensCreekVeterinary.