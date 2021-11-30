Caam's hosting supply drive for Erath County Humane Society

E-T staff report

As we think about buying Christmas presents for those we love, let's not forget our furry friends this holiday season.

Caam's of Stephenville is hosting the fourth annual supply drive to benefit the Erath County Humane Society from Dec. 2-17.

"The Humane Society has needs year round, and we, as members of this community, feel that it is our responsibility to help meet those needs and provide for those animals," reads a social media post.

Individuals who donate to this supply drive will receive 15% off a food purchase at Caam's as well as an extra ticket to vote in their Employee Stocking Decorating Contest. A drawing will be held and winners will receive gift certificates to Caam's.

The following items are most needed by the ECHS: canned puppy/dog food; bleach; canned kitten food; dry dog/puppy food (Purina/Pedigree); kitty litter; dry kitten food (Purina/Pedigree); Dawn dish soap; Fabuloso; spray cleaner; disinfecting wipes; liquid laundry detergent; liquid fabric softener; paper towels; hand sanitizer; collars; leashes; pine shavings; and old bath towels and blankets.

Items may be dropped off at Caam's, 223 E. College St., during regular business hours of 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thursdays; 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Fridays; and noon to 10 p.m. Saturdays.

Cash and gift cards are also accepted, but those need to be given directly to the Erath County Humane Society at 891 East Road, Stephenville. Donations are also accepted through PayPal or Venmo. However, these donations will be considered separate from the Caam's supply drive.

For more information, contact Caam's via Facebook at www.facebook.com/caamsrestaurant or call (254) 977-3992.