Texas Health Stephenville nationally recognized for patient experience

STEPHENVILLE — Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Stephenville has been recognized as a 2021 Guardian of Excellence Award® winner by Press Ganey for Patient Experience in the hospital’s outpatient and ambulatory surgery setting.

“Press Ganey is honored to recognize Texas Health Stephenville as one of the nation’s leaders in patient experience,” said Patrick T. Ryan, chairman and chief executive officer of Press Ganey. “This award reflects an unwavering commitment to earn the trust and loyalty of patients throughout unimaginable challenges. We are humbled by Texas Health Stephenville’s incredible efforts and their ability to adapt to imperatives of COVID-19 on top of the increasing demand for consumerism in healthcare.”

The Press Ganey Guardian of Excellence Award® is a preeminent, competitive achievement for leading healthcare organizations. Presented annually, the award applauds hospitals and health systems that consistently sustained performance in the top 5% of all Press Ganey clients.

“We are pleased to receive this 2021 Guardian of Excellence Award for outpatient and ambulatory surgery at Texas Health Stephenville. This is a wonderful testament to the compassionate care and personal attention our entire team provides to each of their surgery patients,” said Christopher Leu, president of Texas Health Stephenville. “It is gratifying to know they put their trust in our team and choose us.”

Sheila Lambert, director of Perioperative Services at Texas Health Stephenville, said the award exemplifies care team members’ dedication to those they serve.

“They would tell you that the patients they care for are friends, family, neighbors, and if they weren’t when they arrived, they will be before they go home,” Lambert said. “This has been the key to their consistency. Each patient is treated as a true person, not a number, and our staff enjoys getting to know their stories. The staff listen well, provide excellent care, and have fun in the process.”

Texas Health joint ventures were also recognized.

Texas Health Center for Diagnostics & Surgery Plano received the Guardian of Excellence and Pinnacle of Excellence awards for Physician Engagement and the Guardian of Excellence for HCAHPS & Inpatient patient experience.

Texas Health Harris Methodist Southlake received the Guardian of Excellence Award for HCAHPS & Inpatient patient experience.

Texas Health Huguley Surgery Center in Burleson, a joint venture between Texas Health and AdventHealth, received the Guardian of Excellence award for Patient Experience in an outpatient and ambulatory surgery setting.