Erath County United Way ready to 'Light Up the Night'

E-T staff report

Erath County United Way is again bringing its annual "Light up the Night" event to the Stephenville community. This year's event is presented by Christmas Decor.

"Light up the Night" is scheduled for Dec. 3-5, Dec. 10-12, and Dec. 18-20. Gates open at 6 p.m. each night and last admission will be granted at 9 p.m. Gates close at 10 p.m.

The "Light up the Night" walking trail is 3/4 of a mile with iconic displays and light features in the beautiful setting of the Stephenville City Park, 644 S Graham St.

There will be stops along the route for families to make s'mores and warm up with hot chocolate.

The stroll through the park will be lined with trees, thousands of twinkling lights and animated displays along with a nativity scene and a huge singing Christmas Tree.

In addition, this year's event features new attractions, with Santa Claus pictures, sponsored by Prime Metal Buildings & Components, every Friday night.

This year's featured entertainment, scheduled for each Saturday night, will include the Stephenville Dance Center at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 4; Studio 6:14 Dance and Performing Arts at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 11; and the Stephenville High School Band at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 18.

Tickets for "Light Up the Night" are $10 for adults; $5 for children 12 and younger; and

children younger than 2 are admitted free with a ticketed adult. Special pricing of 20% off is available in advance for groups of 20 or more.

Tickets are available for purchase online at erathcountyuw.org/light-up-the-night.html

Guests are reminded that pets, smoking, vaping, and bringing outside food or drink inside "Light Up the Night" are all prohibited as are climbing on the lights, touching the light displays, or departing the path.

Proceeds from the "Light Up the Night" event will directly benefit the Erath County United Way and its local non-profit partner agencies.

For more information, call (254) 965-4429 or visit ECUW online at http://www.erathcountyuw.org/