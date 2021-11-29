Calling all musicians: 'A Voice for Habitat' needs you

E-T staff report

Erath County Habitat for Humanity is seeking contestants for its fundraising singing competition "A Voice For Habitat".

This unique fundraiser has two deadlines. The first, is the contest registration deadline, which is Dec. 1. From the entries, semi-finalists and finalists will be chosen.

This contest is open to all ages, genres, individuals and bands/groups.

"We need great contestants to make it a great event," said Stacy Morrison, board president of Erath County Habitat for Humanity.

Contestants can win radio air time, exposure in the entertainment industry and cash prizes for first, second and third places.

The grand prize is $1,000 in cash. Second place is $500 cash and third place is $250 in cash.

The winner will also be eligible for a 30-minute, on-air interview for Texas Style Saturday Nights with host Billy Mack and a consultation with the cast-o-matic casting company.

The second deadline for this fun-filled fundraiser is the event itself, which is scheduled for Jan. 15, 2022 at Tarleton's Fine Arts Center.

Courtney Patton and Jason Eady are slated to be the celebrity judges for the event.

General admission tickets for the Jan. 15 event are $35, but there will also be VIP tables available.

The VIP tickets, which are $125, include early admission to the event at 6 p.m.; a contestant meet and greet at 6:30 p.m.; live streaming in the VIP lounge; a backstage tour; reserved seating; and unlimited access to food stations. A valid ID will be required to purchase alcohol.

For more information on the event, to enter the contest or to purchase tickets, visit www.erathcountyhabitatforhumanity.org/avoiceforhabitat.html.