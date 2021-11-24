SH 108 reduced to one lane

E-T staff report

STEPHENVILLE – SH 108 will be reduced to one lane from FM 8 to FM 2303 for approximately two weeks for repaving beginning Monday, Nov. 29.

Texas Department of Public Safety

Temporary signals will direct traffic through the work zone and drivers are encouraged to seek alternate routes, according to a news release from the Texas Department of Transportation.

In 2020, 186 workers and road users were killed in work zones. The leading causes – speeding and driver inattention – are entirely preventable. Protect workers. Protect road users.