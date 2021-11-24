SH 108 reduced to one lane

E-T staff report

STEPHENVILLE – SH 108 will be reduced to one lane from FM 8 to FM 2303 for approximately two weeks for repaving beginning Monday, Nov. 29.

Temporary signals will direct traffic through the work zone and drivers are encouraged to seek alternate routes, according to a news release from the Texas Department of Transportation.

In 2020, 186 workers and road users were killed in work zones. The leading causes – speeding and driver inattention – are entirely preventable. Protect workers. Protect road users.