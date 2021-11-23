Tarleton State offers T3 scholarships

TSU Newsroom

STEPHENVILLE — Tarleton State University and Tarrant County public schools are working together to boost high school students’ chances of completing a post-secondary degree or certification.

he Tarrant To & Through (T3) Partnership teams Tarrant County public schools — specifically Fort Worth ISD — post-secondary institutions and community partners to support students in their academic journey.

Effective fall 2022, current Fort Worth ISD high school seniors who complete the T3 Pledge online may receive a tuition-only scholarship at Tarleton for up to eight semesters or the completion of a degree.

“Partnering with T3 complements our long-standing commitment to provide an affordable, top-shelf education to all students,” said Tarleton President James Hurley. “Together we will prepare Tarrant County students for today’s market and tomorrow’s careers. The economic vitality of our region depends on it.

“If we educate students in North Texas, they will stay in North Texas, and North Texas will prosper.”

Eligibility requirements include a family income of $65,000 or less. The Last Dollar Scholarship covers any remaining tuition costs after Pell Grants and other federal, state or institutional aid have been applied.

Students who attend a T3 Partnership high school may take the T3 Pledge their junior or senior year and receive programming and support. Upon graduation from high school, T3 Scholars attending a partner college or university continue to receive benefits, including scholarships, mentorship and on-campus resources.

For more information or to take the student pledge, visit T3partnership.org.