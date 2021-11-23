Tarleton gears up for Giving Tuesday

TSU Newsroom

STEPHENVILLE — The time of the year for giving is here, and Tarleton State University supporters have a chance to join in on Giving Tuesday, Nov. 30, a global day of philanthropy, by donating to their favorite academic program, student activity or scholarship.

“The power of generosity is alive and well at Tarleton, and Giving Tuesday brings it home every year,” said university President James Hurley. “Our friends and family believe in our students. What an impact.”

More than 100 scholarships and funds support Tarleton students in a variety of areas.

“The beauty of Giving Tuesday is its simplicity. The only rules are to make a gift and encourage others to do the same,” said Shad Hanselman, Assistant Vice President for Engagement and Advancement Services. “We encourage our supporters to give from the heart to the things they are passionate about. This can be anything from supporting students with scholarships, to advancing research and education with gifts to any college or program, to elevating our D-I athletics competitiveness through the Texan Club.

“There is no wrong way to make a gift on Giving Tuesday.”

To give, visit https://givingday.tarleton.edu/ between midnight and 11:59 p.m. Nov. 30.

This is the fourth year for the university to get involved. Last year more than 170 donors gifted Tarleton programs more than $228,000.

The 24-hour event is an international online fundraiser that has grown into a worldwide movement, spanning 75 countries and hundreds more city and cause-based community campaigns.

In 2020, 34.8 million people participated, a 29% increase over 2019. Supporters gave an estimated $2.47 billion in the 24 hours of Giving Tuesday 2020 in the U.S. alone.