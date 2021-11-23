Stephenville community news in brief

Stephenville Empire-Tribune

Trash pickup schedule adjusted for holiday

During Thanksgiving week, normal trash pickup operations will occur Monday through Wednesday. No pick-ups will occur Thursday; however, Thursday’s schedule will run Friday, and Friday will run Saturday.

The bulk route will still be carried out on Thursday’s and Friday’s with a cut off time of previous day at 3 p.m. depending on your current route.

All trash services inside the city limits, trash totes, roll-off and Dumpster services are coordinated through Waste Connections at (254) 968-8173 or the Water Department (254) 918-1230 for set up service.

Bradberry's Best hosting fundraiser for humane society

Bradberry's Best, 3098 W. Washington St., Ste. 102, is hosting a Chip 'n' Sip event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 27 with proceeds benefiting the Erath County Humane Society.

Have your dog or cat microchipped for $10 per pet and enjoy coffee or hot chocolate for sale with proceeds going to the ECHS.

Santa will be on hand for photos and there will also be baked goods for sale with those proceeds also benefiting ECHS. There also be other ways to donate to ECHS.

All pets must be on a leash or in a carrier.

For more information, call (254) 431-3450.

Christmasville parade set for Saturday

The annual Christmasville light parade is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 27, in downtown Stephenville at the City Park.

Included in the parade will be ATVs, UTVs, golf carts, trucks/trailers, tractors, classic vehicles and more, all decorated in bright Christmas lights.

Santa will be on the very last float/entry in the parade and will give the signal to "light up" the Christmas tree in the plaza following the parade.

In addition to the parade and tree lighting, the committee is planning rooftop fireworks, a Small Business Saturday event, Breakfast with Santa, all-day activities and tons of photo opportunities.

For more information, contact Frames Etc. at (254) 592-7404 or framesetc@gmail.com or Stephenville Main Street at (254) 552-1225 or mainstreet@stephenvilletx.gov

Tarleton musicians host annual Holiday Collage

The Tarleton State University Music Area will present its annual Holiday Collage at 7:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 29, in the Clyde H. Wells Fine Arts Center Auditorium.

This year’s concert will include seasonal favorites “Sleigh Ride” performed by the Wind Ensemble, “Little Saint Nick” performed by the Texan Riders, and “Carol of the Bells” performed by the Chamber Choir.

The Percussion Ensemble will perform “All I Want for Christmas is You” with soloist Dr. Heather Hawk. The concert also will feature the Tarleton Symphonic Band, the Trumpet Ensemble and Texan Harmony.

Admission is $5, or free with Tarleton ID.

Henderson JH hosting coat drive

Henderson Junior High will be collecting new or clean, gently worn coats of all sizes for children ages 5-18.

The collection is scheduled for 5-7 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 29, and Tuesday, Nov. 30, at the school, 2798 W. Frey St.

They will also be collecting stocking hats, gloves, scarves and blankets.

All donated items will be delivered to students in need.

Children's advocacy center celebrates new location

The Stephenville Chamber of Commerce celebrating the new location of Paluxy River Children's Advocacy Center with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 30. Paluxy Children's Advocacy Center is located at 1359 S. Loop, Ste. A, next to Cross Timbers Family Chiropractic.

Paluxy River Children's Advocacy Center is a non-profit children's advocacy center serving Hood, Erath and Somervell counties whose mission is it to promote the healing of child abuse victims.

For more information, contact the the Chamber at (254) 965-5313.

CTFAC hosting holiday painting event

Cross Timbers Fine Arts Council is hosting a fun evening of painting the legendary Rudolph the Red-nosed reindeer.

Instructor Brie Shernisky will guide you as you create your very own jolly work of art.

The class is scheduled for 6:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 2, at CTFAC's River North Gallery, 204 River North Blvd.

The cost is $40 per person and includes all art supplies. Light refreshments will be available also.

Seating is limited, so call (254) 965-6190 to reserve a spot.

Theatre at Tarleton presents 'A Christmas Carol'

Theatre at Tarleton presents "A Christmas Carol" Dec. 1-5 in the Clyde H. Wells Fine Arts Center Theatre at Tarleton State University, Corner of North Lillian and West Vanderbilt streets.

In this fresh, fun and lively adaptation of "A Christmas Carol", you’ll meet Mr. Bentley, learn about the letters Scrooge wrote to his sister Fan, and find out who Mr. Newbury is.

You’ll still find all the ghosts of Christmas Past, Present, and Future along with Tiny Tim, Bob Cratchit, the Ghost of Jacob Marley, Old Fezziwig, Scrooge’s nephew Fred, and the love of Scrooge’s life, Belle. There are some new scary bits, a few good laughs, a tender moment or two, and some surprises. It’s a fresh take on an old tale sure to thrill young and old alike.

Performances are scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Dec. 1-3 and 2 p.m. on Dec. 4 and 5.

For more information, visit the Theatre Tarleton Facebook page at www.facebook.com/Theatre-at-Tarleton-2266653803390772

Big Red Barn hosting Jolly Jamboree

V6 Ranch Weddings and Events is hosting a Jolly Jamboree at the Big Red Barn for a family friendly holiday festival.

Dates and times include 4-10 p.m. on Dec. 3; 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Dec. 4; and 1-6 p.m. on Dec. 5.

Attractions to include: pictures with Santa, cookie decorating, Bounce Houses, Human Snow Globe, farm park, face painting, sand art, and more.

General admission tickets are $20 with children 3 and younger admitted for free. Additional tickets for activities will be available at the ticket booths.

The Jamboree will be at the Big Red Barn Wedding & Event Center, 3159 N. US Hwy 67.

For more information, contact Megan Lutrick at (979) 900-8223.

Hearsay Wine Bar to mark second anniversary

Hearsay Wine Bar, 270 W. College St., is marking its second anniversary with live music with Lyndi Graham, food, wine, and fellowship.

The event is scheduled for 6-11 p.m. on Dec. 3.

Relax and unwind in the wine bar and lounge. Featured will be wines from around the world as well as favorite local wines. The event is for those 21 and older only, please.

For more information, visit their website at hearsaywinebar.com

Templo Restauracion hosting Christmas Festival

Templo Restauracion, 3522 US Hwy 67, Stephenville, is hosting a Christmas Festival from 4-7 p.m. on Dec. 4.

Featured will be live music, food, face painting, hay rides a photo booth and more.

There will also be a pinata and prizes.

Food will be available for purchase with proceeds benefitting the church.

Knights hosting blood drive

The Stephenville Knights of Columbus along with Carter Blood Care will be hosting a blood drive from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 5 at St. Brendan's Newman Hall, 1444 W. Washington St., Stephenville.

Online registration is encouraged, but walk-ins will be welcome, at Carterbloodcare.org. All blood donors will have Covid antibodies tested. A full breakfast will be served to all donors.

For for information, contact John Seifert (254) 592-4574

Lingleville Baptist hosting annual live nativity

Lingleville Baptist Church, 21543 FM 219, Dublin, will be hosting its 7th Annual Living Nativity on Dec. 10-12.

The event begins at dark with performances about every 30 minutes.

It features biblical characters, interactive experiences and live animals.

Hot chocolate and other refreshments will be available.

For more information, call (254) 335-0215.