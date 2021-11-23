Christmasville event kicks off the holiday season

E-T staff report

The annual Christmasville event is back and promises something for everyone on Saturday in downtown Stephenville.

Starting early, there will be live music, holiday shopping deals and extended hours, snacks and more at Scott's Flowers from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., at Julianne's from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and at Ben Franklin from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Red Fences LLC will have a photographer available to capture some holiday memories and Farmers Insurance will host a toy drop-off for donations to Choices.

From 9 a.m. to noon, Greers Ranch Cafe will be hosting a breakfast with Santa and Mrs. Claus for the young and young at heart.

From 10 a.m. to noon, Frames Etc. will be offering mimosas while shopping as will Willow's Scarlet Ribbon from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The Blue Eyed Buffalo will be offering a hot chocolate bar and special gift drawings from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Crazy Hair and Cookies will be open from 1-4 p.m.

Additional food and drinks will be available at Beans and Franks, which is hosting a coffee and hot chocolate bar, as well as Rude Jude's food truck and Wild Thymes Sweet Treats.

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., the Cross Timbers Fine Arts Council will be hosting Christmas ornament making on the plaza and an Ugly Sweater Contest to be judged at 2 p.m.

Brush and Blush Salon will have a hair tinsel station, $15 Christmas T-shirts and a Candy Cane Christmas discount drawing from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Thousand Miles will have snacks and drawings and Slim Pickins will have s'mores from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

From noon to 5 p.m., Frames Etc. will be hosting a letters to Santa event for youngsters.

Farmers Insurance will be hosting photos with Cowboy Santa from 1-3 p.m. followed by Cowboy Santa and his Elf singing on the plaza from 4-5:30 p.m.

Hearsay Wine Bar will be featuring live music and $20 bottles of Fields of Gold.

The Stephenville Senior Citizens Center will also be hosting a Spades tournament from 3-6 p.m. Registration is $20 per two-person team. To sign up, call (254) 918-1288.

In addition to all of these activities, there will also be face painting, a harpist and guitarist, lighted toy vendors and photo opportunities available at Frames Etc., Julianne's, Greers and Plaza and six additional photo sets across the city plaza.

Capping off the day's festivities will be the Christmas light parade, which begins at 6:30 p.m. The parade starts and ends at City Park and culminates with the lighting of the Christmas tree by Santa Claus himself.

Capping off the evening will be a rooftop fireworks show set to music.

For more information on any of these events, visit the Christmasville Facebook page at www.facebook.com/ChristmasVILLE-105788095185597