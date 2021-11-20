FFAers advancing to area after district wins
Stephenville FFA announced the results from the Pecan Valley District Leadership Development Events held recently.
The results are as follows:
• Senior Chapter Conducting, first place, (Advancing to Area): Kirsten Cline, Peyton Vanden Berge, Mayte Perez, Kenna Cashon, Makayla Osinga, Gracie Dixon, Hannah Boles, Presley Koho
• Ag issues, first place (Advancing to Area): Cameron Mayo, Autry Russell, Creece Brister, Peyton Vanden Berge, Brad Beaty, Sterling Richmond and Hudson Westbrook
• Sr. Quiz, first place, (Advancing to Area): Kirsten Cline, Shayla Mader, Tyler Tucker, Mayte Perez, Mason Haynes, Elijah Cortez and Mary Caroline Barbree
• Greenhand Skills (Advancing to Area): Marin Copeland, Eowyn Miller, Dannika Koehler
• Senior Skills Team, (Advancing to Area): Haley Lopez, Haley Frisina, Kinli Browne, Gracie Browne
• Ag Advocacy, second place (Advancing to Area): Maci Guay, Lexi Nemls, Charleigh Feuerbacher, Victoria Battenfield and Presley Koho
• PR, second place, (Advancing to Area): Sterling Richmond, Lexi Nelms, Kaylee Fair and Jaci Lane
• Job interview, second place, (Advancing to Area): Charleigh Feuerbacher
• Junior Advocacy (Advancing to Area): Kamryn Coffee, Caroline Baughn, Grace Taylor, Keylee Porter, Meg McGregor
• Greenhand Chap team, third place: Rob Harrison, Brayson Burch, Austin Atchley, Kaleb Osinga, Aubrey Vanden Berge, Jack Butchee, Rosie Moffat, Mitchell Underwood.
• Junior Creed, third place: Jayci Smith
• Junior Radio, fourth place: Kamryn Coffee, Meg McGregor, Caroline Baughn
• Senior Creed, fourth place: Mari Horwath
• Senior Radio, seventh place: Mason Butchee, Kaylee Fair, Jaci Lane
• Junior Quiz, seventh place: Cash Henson, Isabella Lucero, Tessa Perales, Madison Thurman
• Junior Creed, ninth place: Sanjivani Pokhrel