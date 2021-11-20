FFAers advancing to area after district wins

E-T staff report

Stephenville FFA announced the results from the Pecan Valley District Leadership Development Events held recently.

The results are as follows:

• Senior Chapter Conducting, first place, (Advancing to Area): Kirsten Cline, Peyton Vanden Berge, Mayte Perez, Kenna Cashon, Makayla Osinga, Gracie Dixon, Hannah Boles, Presley Koho

• Ag issues, first place (Advancing to Area): Cameron Mayo, Autry Russell, Creece Brister, Peyton Vanden Berge, Brad Beaty, Sterling Richmond and Hudson Westbrook

• Sr. Quiz, first place, (Advancing to Area): Kirsten Cline, Shayla Mader, Tyler Tucker, Mayte Perez, Mason Haynes, Elijah Cortez and Mary Caroline Barbree

• Greenhand Skills (Advancing to Area): Marin Copeland, Eowyn Miller, Dannika Koehler

• Senior Skills Team, (Advancing to Area): Haley Lopez, Haley Frisina, Kinli Browne, Gracie Browne

• Ag Advocacy, second place (Advancing to Area): Maci Guay, Lexi Nemls, Charleigh Feuerbacher, Victoria Battenfield and Presley Koho

• PR, second place, (Advancing to Area): Sterling Richmond, Lexi Nelms, Kaylee Fair and Jaci Lane

• Job interview, second place, (Advancing to Area): Charleigh Feuerbacher

• Junior Advocacy (Advancing to Area): Kamryn Coffee, Caroline Baughn, Grace Taylor, Keylee Porter, Meg McGregor

• Greenhand Chap team, third place: Rob Harrison, Brayson Burch, Austin Atchley, Kaleb Osinga, Aubrey Vanden Berge, Jack Butchee, Rosie Moffat, Mitchell Underwood.

• Junior Creed, third place: Jayci Smith

• Junior Radio, fourth place: Kamryn Coffee, Meg McGregor, Caroline Baughn

• Senior Creed, fourth place: Mari Horwath

• Senior Radio, seventh place: Mason Butchee, Kaylee Fair, Jaci Lane

• Junior Quiz, seventh place: Cash Henson, Isabella Lucero, Tessa Perales, Madison Thurman

• Junior Creed, ninth place: Sanjivani Pokhrel