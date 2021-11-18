Texas DPS: Two killed in separate accidents

E-T staff report

Granbury man killed in head-on wreck

MINERAL WELLS – On Nov. 15, 2021 at 3:57 p.m., Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers investigated a two-vehicle fatality crash in Hood County.

Preliminary investigation indicates a 2017 Kia Soul, driven by Charles E. Bolton, 79, of Granbury, was traveling west on Farm-to-Market Road 2425 near Power Plant Court. A 2012 Chevrolet Cruze, driven by 47-year-old Vanessa M. Sweet, also of Granbury, was traveling east on FM 2425, according to a DPS news release.

Both vehicles were negotiating a curve in the roadway and struck head-on near the center of the roadway. Bolton died as a result of his injuries. Sweet was transported to John Peter Smith hospital in Fort Worth with undisclosed injuries.

No additional information is available at this time.

Alvarado man killed in Somervell County crash

MINERAL WELLS – On Nov. 17 at 3:20 p. m., Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers investigated a two-vehicle fatality crash in Somervell County, east of Nemo.

Preliminary investigation indicates a 2012 Ford F150 pickup was stopped at the intersection of County Road 308 and US Highway 67. The Ford, driven by 69-year-old David A. Hanks, of Alvarado, failed to yield the right-of-way to a westbound 2007 Peterbuilt truck-tractor that was towing a semi-trailer on US 67, according to a DPS news release. The Ford attempted to cross US 67 and turn to travel east but was struck in the driver’s side by the truck-tractor.

Hanks was transported to Texas Health Resources Hospital in Cleburne but died from his injuries. The driver of the Peterbuilt, William E. Parnell, 50, of Cleburne, was not injured.

No additional information is available.