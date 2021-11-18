Tarleton, Poolville partner to help top high school students go to college

TSU Newsroom

STEPHENVILLE — Tarleton State University and the Poolville Independent School District have signed a pact designed to assist PISD seniors who want a college education.

Poolville and Tarleton leaders finalized an arrangement offering guaranteed admission and annual scholarships for the top 25 percent of the district’s high school graduates beginning with the 2021-22 academic year.

As part of the Distinguished High School Partnership, Tarleton also will waive ACT (American College Test) or SAT (Scholastic Aptitude Test) requirements for students in the top quarter of their class and application fees for students who qualify.

“It is an honor and privilege for Poolville ISD to partner with Tarleton State University on the Distinguished High School Partnership Program,” said district Superintendent Jeff Kirby. “We are thankful for the chance to work with such a wonderful university to help give our students the opportunities they deserve."

Tarleton is developing similar agreements with other school districts in the region.

The Guaranteed Award Program (GAP) assures first-time-in-college students graduating in the top quarter of their high school class between $1,000 and $4,000 in scholarships. Students graduating from one of Tarleton’s Distinguished High School Partners will receive an additional $500 or $1,000. Admitted freshmen must submit a general scholarship application to determine eligibility.

“We’re very excited to partner with Poolville ISD to ensure that some of the best and brightest students in Texas have the opportunity for a high-quality university experience,” said Tarleton President James Hurley. “This partnership aligns with our commitment to become a first-choice institution for regional high school seniors. They are destined to be our leaders, and we have a social and economic responsibility to invest in their well-being.”

For more information on GAP, go to www.tarletonstate.us/gap. To learn how to become a Tarleton Texan, visit www.tarleton.edu/becomeatexan/index.html.