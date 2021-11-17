Donations sought for 2nd annual Shop with a Cop

E-T staff report

Erath County law enforcement is planning its second annual Shop with a Cop program and is seeking donations to help fund this year's experience for Erath County youth in need.

Donations are being sought to help pay for items for children or you can sponsor a child for a donation of $200.

At-risk youth across the county will enjoy a breakfast with an officer, then be escorted to the local Wal-Mart in a patrol vehicle with lights and sirens blaring where they will able to pick out clothes, shoes and a special toy.

This year's event is scheduled for Dec. 21.

Donations are being accepted at the following locations: First Financial Bank, Texas Department of Public Safety, Erath County Sheriff's Office, Stephenville Police Department, Dublin Police Department or the Tarleton State University Police Department.

Last year, during the county's inaugural event, 37 area at-risk youth were able to be served by this program.