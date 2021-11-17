Christmasville light parade set for Nov. 27

E-T staff report

The annual Christmasville light parade is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 27, in downtown Stephenville at the City Park.

Deadline for participants to register for the parade is Saturday, Nov. 20.

Included in the parade can be ATVs, UTVs, golf carts, trucks/trailers, tractors, classic vehicles — the only requirement is Christmas lights, according to organizers.

No parade entry will be allowed to provide a live Santa Claus during the parade. The Christmas Parade Committee will provide Santa and he will be the very last float/entry in the parade. He will give the signal to "light up" the Christmas tree in the plaza following the parade.

In addition to the parade and tree lighting, the committee is planning rooftop fireworks, a Small Business Saturday event, Breakfast with Santa, all-day activities and tons of photo opportunities.

Parade participants need to be in the City Park Amphitheatre Parking Lot by 5 p.m. Parade staff will place participants/floats in correct order prior to parade start.

Parade rules do not allow anything, including candy, to be thrown from vehicles. It will

be dark and organizers do not want any patrons to be struck by flying/thrown objects or leave trash in the streets. However, handing out Christmas-themed items is encouraged. Some examples are glow sticks, candy canes, coupons, Santa hats, etc.

Horseback riders, bike riders and people who just want to walk in the parade are welcome to participate, but will still need to be "lit up" with Christmas lights.

For more information, contact Frames Etc. at (254) 592-7404 or framesetc@gmail.com or Stephenville Main Street at (254) 552-1225 or mainstreet@stephenvilletx.gov