Stephenville ISD announces finalist for superintendent

E-T staff report

The Stephenville Independent School District Board of Trustees, at its Nov. 10 meeting, named Eric Cederstrom, Ph.D., of Pine Tree ISD, as finalist for superintendent.

By law, the board must now wait 21 days before voting to hire Cederstrom to be the new superintendent for Stephenville ISD. He is slated to replace out-going Superintendent Matt Underwood.

"The Board has followed a lengthy process in determining the finalist," according to a post on the district's Facebook page.

In August, the board hired Texas Association of School Boards Executive Search Services to direct the search. TASB consultants met with staff and community groups to discuss leadership qualities of the new superintendent. The profile developed from these meetings was the yardstick used by the board and consultants in evaluating the applicants for the position.

The board selected seven applicants for initial interviews and then two applicants were invited back for a second interview.

The board is scheduled to vote to offer a contract to Cederstrom at its Dec. 13 meeting.

Cederstrom has served as deputy superintendent at Pine Tree ISD since 2018. Prior to that, he was superintendent of schools for the Palo Pinto ISD from 2008-18.

According to information from Linked In, Cederstrom also previously served as a principal in Burnet Consolidated ISD and as a teacher and principal in the Lubbock ISD.

Cedstrom earned is bachelor's degree in education from the University of North Dakota.

He earned his master's degree in educational leadership and administration from Texas Tech University and his doctorate of education in education leadership from Lamar University.