Stephenville Community News in brief

E-T staff report

Angel Tree registration deadline approaching

Applications for the 2021 Angel Tree are being accepted through Nov. 16.

Applications will be accepted from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Monday and Tuesday at First Baptist Church Stephenville, 34 Green St.; and from 5-7 p.m. on Tuesday only.

Those applying must bring a valid photo ID for the parent/guardian; proof of residence, such as a utility bill; and a report card for every school-age child or birth certificate for each child younger than school age. The program is for children through sixth grade.

Hope and Grace Place are teaming up on the registration.

Clark Gardens hosts Food Truck Saturday

Clark Gardens Food Truck Saturday is back and is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 13, at Clark Gardens, 567 Maddux Road, Weatherford.

The food truck vendor that will be on hand this week is Espresso Self Coffee Truck. Grab a cup of coffee and take a garden stroll.

General admission to the gardens is $9 per adult; $7 per senior (65 and older); $5 per child (4 to 12 years of age); and free admission for children 3 years of age and younger.

For more information, call (940) 682-4856.

STEDCO annual meeting set for Nov. 15

The Stephenville Economic Development Foundation, Inc. will hold its annual membership meeting from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 15, at the City Hall at City Limits banquet facility, 1907 E. Washington St.

Members, their guests, and anyone interested in finding out more about economic development efforts underway in Stephenville and Erath County are encouraged to attend.

Guest speakers for the luncheon will include State Rep. Shelby Slawson giving a legislative update as well as Dr. Yi-Chia Wu, associate professor of marketing at Tarleton State University, and graduate students reporting on a collaborative marketing project to assist STEDCO in promoting their new grant opportunity.

The event is complimentary for current STEDCO members and $25 for guests. Those planning to attend are asked to RSVP online by Nov. 10 to make reservations so an accurate number can be provided for the meal. The program will include election of new directors and a review of STEDCO projects over the past year.

Contact Case Horton, STEDCO President at (254) 977-3762 for more details about STEDCO membership. Contact July Danley at (254) 965-5313, register online, or email stedco@stephenvilletexas.org to RSVP for the annual meeting.

Craft class set at Senior Center

The monthly Pinspiration Craft Class at Senior Citizens Center is scheduled for 2-3 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 16.

Come get creative with a seasonal themed craft project, presented by Amanda Mills, at the Stephenville Senior Citizens Center, 164 E. College St.

The craft class is held the third Thursday of each month.

For more information, contact Sandy Morgan at (254) 918-1288.

Cold Smoke Craft House to have ribbon cutting

The Stephenville Chamber of Commerce will host a ribbon cutting at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 16 for Cold Smoke Craft House, 1296 W. Washington St., across the street from Tarleton State University.

Cold Smoke Craft House is a locally owned coffee shop that offers premium coffee drinks with an array of flavor options, pastries, breakfast items and more.

For more information, contact the Chamber at (254) 965-5313.

Senior Center to host country dance

Put on your boots and get ready to dance at the Stephenville Senior Citizens Center, 164 E. College St., on the first and third Tuesday of the month.

The next dance is scheduled for 7-9:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 16.

There will be a live band and refreshments.

For more information, call Sandy Morgan at (254) 918-1288.

Chamber to host ribbon cutting for R&R Trailer

The Stephenville Chamber of Commerce is hosting a ribbon cutting for R&R Trailer Service at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 18. R&R Trailer Service is located at 6414 US-377.

R&R Trailer Service offers all around trailer & RV services including electrical, plumbing, generator, breaks and bearing work, maintenance, cabinets, remodels and more. Mobile service is available.

For more information, call the Chamber at (254) 965-5313.

Community Pantry set for Nov. 18

The next Stephenville Community Pantry is scheduled for 5-7 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 18, at the First Baptist Church parking lot, 334 W. Green St.

This Tarrant Area Food Bank Program brings food to qualified Erath County families every third Thursday of the month.

Participants are asked to bring a bag or box to carry food.

For the health and safety of volunteers and community members, items will distributed as a drive-through.

For more information, call Jill Scott at (254) 965-2700.

CTSHRM to hold monthly meeting

The Cross Timbers Society for Human Resource Management will have its November meeting from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 18 at Fuzzy's Taco Shop, 265 E. Washington St.

The theme of the meeting is "The 'Adjusted' Role of the HR Professional" and they will be joined by speaker Staci Benavides.

In the past year, we saw HR get pulled into the role of heroes and villains. We were critical in helping organizations move to a full virtual environment. As HR professionals, how did we keep ourselves from not throwing in the towel and giving up on the profession and how do we prepare ourselves for the next time?

Benavides has been in the HR profession for more than 17 years with experience in many different industries such as healthcare, technology, retail, and manufacturing. She is currently the President/Owner of LoneStar HR, LLC, an HR consulting firm specializing in Employee Life-Cycle Management, Training, and Organizational Operations in the Big Country area.

For more information or to register, call (254) 965-8205, or visit crosstimbersshrm.wildapricot.org/event-4451615

CTFAC hosting charcuterie workshop

The Cross Timbers Fine Arts Council is hosting a workshop on creating a holiday charcuterie board.

The event is scheduled for 6:30-8:30 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 18 at the CTFAC River North Gallery, 204 River North Blvd.

Learn how to create your very own charcuterie designs. Light refreshments will be provided.

The class costs is $40 per person, which includes all materials. Seats are limited.

Call (254) 965-6190 for more information or to make a reservation.

Veterans Appreciation Rodeo scheduled

The True Grit Veterans Appreciation Rodeo is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 19, at the TSU Rodeo Grounds, 13635 FM 3025, Stephenville.

In efforts to give back to Erath County veterans and their sacrifices, the TSU ROTC and TSU Rodeo Team have joined forces to put on this rodeo.

TSU Cadets and Rodeo Team members will run the rodeo.

Veterans and active duty get in free, tickets for all others are $5. Proceeds will go to the veterans of Erath County as well as the TSU ROTC and Rodeo Team.

For more information, contact he TSU Rodeo Office at (254) 968-9187 or TSU ROTC Office at (254) 968-9188.

Dublin hosting Gobble Wobble

Little Authors Dublin, Patrick and Blackjack streets, is hosting Dublin's first-ever Gobble Wobble, a free event featuring games, activities, music, and more, from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Nov. 20.

Those who come will be entered in a drawing for a free turkey.

This event is being sponsored by Little Authors, Things Celtic, The Ben Hogan Museum, Blessings, Hightower Insurance, and the city of Dublin.

For more information, call (254) 335-0456.

Community Thanksgiving service planned

The community is invited to join together in a Thanksgiving Worship Service hosted by the Stephenville Ministers' Alliance.

This year's Community Thanksgiving Service will be celebrated at the City Hall at City Limits, 1907 E. Washington St., at 6 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 21.

All community members across Stephenville and Erath County are invited to join together to thank the Lord for His provision and presence in our lives, churches, and community.

Knights hosting blood drive

The Stephenville Knights of Columbus along with Carter Blood Care will be hosting a blood drive from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 6 at St. Brendan's Newman Hall, 1444 W. Washington St., Stephenville.

Online registration is encouraged, but walk-ins will be welcome, at Carterbloodcare.org. All blood donors will have Covid antibodies tested. A full breakfast will be served to all donors.

For for information, contact John Seifert (254) 592-4574