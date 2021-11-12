Stephenville FFA LDE teams compete at Tarleton invitational
Last week, the Stephenville FFA LDE Teams competed at the Tarleton State University Invitational LDE Contest.
The results and team members are as follows:
• First Place Radio Broadcasting: Mason Butchee, Kaylee Fair, Jaci Lane
• First Place Ag Advocacy: Kamryn Coffee, Meg McGregor, Keylee Porter, Caroline Baughn, Grace Taylor
• First Place Ag Issues: Cameron Mayo, Autry Russell, Creece Brister, Peyton Vanden Berge, Brad Beaty, Sterling Richmond, Hudson Westbrook
• Third Place Greenhand Creed: Sanjivani Pokhrel
• Third Place Greenhand Chapter Conducting: Brayson Burch, Jack Butchee, Aubrey Vanden Berge, Rob Harrison, Rosi Moffatt, Mitchell Underwood, Kaleb Osinga, Austin Atchley
• Third Place Senior Skills: Haley Lopez, Haley Frisina, Gracie Browne, Kinli Newman
• Fifth Place Greenhand Creed: Jayci Smith
• Sixth Place Job Interview: Charleigh Feuerbacher
• Sixth Place Sr. Quiz: Kirsten Cline, Tyler Tucker, Shayla Mader, Mary Caroline Barberee
• Sixth Place Sr. Chapter Conducting: Peyton Vanden Berge, Kirsten Cline, Gracie Dixon, Kenna Cashon, Mayte Perez, KK Osinga, Presley Koho, Hannah Boles
• Eighth Place Job Interview: Joseph Gray
• Eighth Place Greenhand Skills: Eowyn Miller, Dannaika Koehler, Marin Copeland
• Ninth Place Radio Broadcasting: Kamryn Coffee, Meg McGregor, Caroline Baughn
• Sr. Creed: Mari Horwath
• Greenhand Quiz: Tessa Perales, Madison Thurman, Cash Henson, Isabella Lucero