Stephenville FFA LDE teams compete at Tarleton invitational

E-T staff report

Last week, the Stephenville FFA LDE Teams competed at the Tarleton State University Invitational LDE Contest.

The results and team members are as follows:

• First Place Radio Broadcasting: Mason Butchee, Kaylee Fair, Jaci Lane

• First Place Ag Advocacy: Kamryn Coffee, Meg McGregor, Keylee Porter, Caroline Baughn, Grace Taylor

• First Place Ag Issues: Cameron Mayo, Autry Russell, Creece Brister, Peyton Vanden Berge, Brad Beaty, Sterling Richmond, Hudson Westbrook

• Third Place Greenhand Creed: Sanjivani Pokhrel

• Third Place Greenhand Chapter Conducting: Brayson Burch, Jack Butchee, Aubrey Vanden Berge, Rob Harrison, Rosi Moffatt, Mitchell Underwood, Kaleb Osinga, Austin Atchley

• Third Place Senior Skills: Haley Lopez, Haley Frisina, Gracie Browne, Kinli Newman

• Fifth Place Greenhand Creed: Jayci Smith

• Sixth Place Job Interview: Charleigh Feuerbacher

• Sixth Place Sr. Quiz: Kirsten Cline, Tyler Tucker, Shayla Mader, Mary Caroline Barberee

• Sixth Place Sr. Chapter Conducting: Peyton Vanden Berge, Kirsten Cline, Gracie Dixon, Kenna Cashon, Mayte Perez, KK Osinga, Presley Koho, Hannah Boles

• Eighth Place Job Interview: Joseph Gray

• Eighth Place Greenhand Skills: Eowyn Miller, Dannaika Koehler, Marin Copeland

• Ninth Place Radio Broadcasting: Kamryn Coffee, Meg McGregor, Caroline Baughn

• Sr. Creed: Mari Horwath

• Greenhand Quiz: Tessa Perales, Madison Thurman, Cash Henson, Isabella Lucero