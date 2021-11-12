DAR group hears history of Rangers, inducts new members

Submitted by Judith D’Amico

On Tuesday, Nov. 9, the Bosque River Chapter of Daughters of the Republic held its November meeting and enjoyed a fascinating program about the famed Texas Rangers.

It was presented by three men from Fredericksburg who are descendants of Rangers or have a special interest in them and who travel the state giving educational programs on behalf of the Former Texas Rangers Foundation.

The Rangers began in 1821 and are the oldest state law enforcement organization in the United States. They took the official name of Texas Rangers in 1900. Many members of the chapter are descendants of Texas Rangers.

Another highlight of the meeting was the induction of three new members who were present and two who were unable to attend. Melinda Schuck from Stephenville; Cindy Ellis from Bluff Dale; Peggy Hicks from Stephenville; Kaylee Flanary from Glen Rose; and Susan Carruth from De Leon were welcomed into the chapter.