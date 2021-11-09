Tarleton Corps of Cadets Brass Ceremony set for Nov. 13

TSU Newsroom

STEPHENVILLE — The Tarleton Texan Corps of Cadets will host its annual Corps Brass Awarding Ceremony at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 13, at Memorial Stadium.

The ceremony recognizes the hard work, dedication and commitment of “ducks,” or freshman cadets, and notes their becoming full ARC 168 members of the corps family.

“We are tremendously proud of our freshmen cadets, who have been working every day to earn their Corps brass since they arrived Aug. 9 for Duck Orientation,” said Col. Mary Jo MacGregor, USMC (Retired), Interim Commandant of Cadets.

“We are equally proud of our dynamic upper-class cadet leaders who have been teaching and mentoring the ducks as part of their own leadership development,” MacGregor said.

The brass is the physical symbol to be displayed on cadet uniforms throughout their time at Tarleton as the embodiment of being accountable, responsible and committed 168 hours a week.

The event, hosted by the Leadership and Military College, will feature a pass-in-review parade before Tarleton leadership and the Commandant of Cadets, then short remarks and concluding with the cadet leadership awarding the new ducks with their corps brass.

The Texan Corps of Cadet brass insignia have three components. The crossed rifles signify designation by the National Defense Act, as amended, granting John Tarleton Agricultural College standing Aug. 6, 1923, as part of the senior division of Infantry Unit, Reserve Officers’ Training Corps of the Agricultural and Mechanical College of Texas, College Station.

The rifles declare the corps purpose to produce Principes Unici, “Unparalleled Leaders.” The single star represents the Corps of Cadets as Texans and symbolizes each cadet’s bright future.

Prior to Saturday’s ceremony a reception will be held for cadets’ families.

“Earning the Corps insignia not only represents the achievements of the past 14 weeks, it represents continuing commitment by each cadet to develop themselves and their fellow cadets into the very best, most ethical leaders needed today in industry and the military,” MacGregor said. “The Brass Ceremony provides a special opportunity to celebrate the cadets’ achievements and their bright futures, and also to share our appreciation of their fantastic families.”