TSU President James and First Lady Kindall Hurley create endowed scholarship

TSU Newsroom

STEPHENVILLE — President James and First Lady Kindall Hurley celebrated Homecoming weekend 2021 this afternoon with a $25,000 gift to support scholarships for Tarleton State University students. Inspired by their generosity, several benefactors stepped up to boost the donation.

A first-generation university graduate from the coal mining region of Central Appalachia, Dr. Hurley says he and his wife are committed to educational opportunity for all students. “That’s our passion. That’s what drew us to Tarleton.”

More than 50% of Tarleton Texans are the first in their family to pursue a university degree, and almost 40% are Pell Grant eligible. The Dr. James and Kindall Hurley Scholarship Endowment will go annually to students with significant financial need.

“Tarleton is a very special place, a first-choice destination for the brightest minds,” Dr. Hurley said. “Kindall and I are deeply committed to doing everything we can to ensure these students receive the best education. A university degree will change their lives and the lives of their families for generations to come.”

In accepting the Hurleys’ donation, Tarleton Foundation President Rocky Hardin presented them a check for $61,000 in matching funds and encouraged Homecoming participants to make their own gifts, challenging them to give $100,000 in new scholarship support.

“The Hurleys’ leadership and dedication deserve a tribute that matches their commitment,” he said. “My hope is that every Tarleton graduate and friend will catch their vision.”

Contribute to Tarleton scholarships at donate.tarleton.edu. Donors are encouraged to ask their employer about corporate matching opportunities.