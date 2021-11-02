Tarleton, Texas Health provide second community COVID vaccine clinic

TSU Newsroom

STEPHENVILLE — Tarleton State will join Texas Health Resources on Tuesday, Nov. 9, to provide a community COVID-19 Pfizer vaccine clinic on the university’s Stephenville campus.

Open to anyone in Erath and surrounding counties, the free clinic takes place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the Barry B. Thompson Student Center Ballrooms, 1451 W. Jones St.

Individuals who have had their first dose of Pfizer elsewhere and only need a second may participate. Third doses for those who are immune compromised and booster shots for those age 65 and older will be available.

Registration is recommended but not necessary. To make an appointment or for more information, call 1-855-318-7696 between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. weekdays.

Community members can park on the Tarleton campus along Jones Street. Signs will be posted. Drop-off and pickup will be available at the center.