Stephenville FFAers earn national honors

E-T staff report

Stephenville High School FFA students recently earned some big honors at the FFA National Convention held Oct. 27-30 in Indianapolis.

Maci Guay and Ryan Hess were named National Champions in the Agriscience Fair Animal Systems Division.

Cason Love won his second National Proficiency Championship in the Forage Production category for back-to-back honors.

"Congratulations to everyone who was recognized this week and thank you to all the supporters who helped us along the way," reads a social media post from the group.

Esmae Velsen was a national proficiency finalist runner up in the Dairy Production category.

Chloe Krause was a national proficiency finalist runner up in the Agriculture Communications category.

Kirsten Cline and Hudson Westbrook were named national runners-up in their science fair category.

Reese Wilson was named a National Star Finalist, only one of four in the nation and one of the biggest honors in the FFA program.