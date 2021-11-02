Stephenville community news in brief

Stephenville Empire-Tribune

Low-impact exercise class designed for seniors

Join the Stephenville Senior Citizens Center and Kara Dingman as she guides a free, low-impact exercise class designed for seniors.

The class will be held from 9-9:30 a.m. each Wednesday and Friday at the Stephenville Senior Citizens Center, 164 E. College St.

For more information, call Sandy Morgan at (254) 918-1288.

Senior Center hosts weekly Bingo

The Stephenville Senior Center is hosting Bingo from 10-11 a.m. Wednesday at the center, 164 E. College St.

Bingo is held every Wednesday at the center.

For more information, call Sandy Morgan, senior recreational coordinator, at (254) 918-1288.

Hearsay hosting tasting, live music

Join us at Hearsay Wine Bar, 270 W. College St., for a night of wine tasting and live music from Jon Young from 6-9 p.m. on Wednesday.

Admission is free with wine tastings beginning at 6 p.m. and live music at 7 p.m.

The event is sponsored by Sanglier Cellars and 95.9 FM.

Burn the Wood Bonfire set for Wednesday

Join Stephenville High school for the annual Burn the Wood Bonfire scheduled for 7-9 p.m. Wednesday at the Stephenville City Park.

Don't miss this annual Stephenville football tradition.

Farmers Market set for Saturday

Stop by the Downtown Plaza for the monthly Farmers Market from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.

The Stephenville Farmers Market is held the first Saturday of every month May through November.

Buy local plants, fruits, vegetables and homemade items.

For more information, contact Stephenville Main Street by email at smatai@stephenvilletx.gov or by phone at (254) 552-1225.

Arts and Crafts Fair set for Saturday

The 56th Annual Arts & Crafts Fair is scheduled for Nov. 5 and 6 at the Stephenville Recreation Hall, 378 W. Long St.

Gym floor and bleacher booth spaces are $45 (provided will be one 6' X 30" table and a chair).

Covered outdoor pavilion spaces are $75 (10' X 10' space - you will provide your own table and chair).

Vendors will be able to set up booths/spaces on Thursday, Nov. 4 from 4-7 p.m. Doors will be locked at 7 p.m. On Friday, Nov. 5, set up times will be from 8-11 a.m.

Show times are as follows: Friday, Nov. 5 from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday, Nov. 6 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Overnight security will be provided.

For the full exhibitor and show regulations, visit www.stephenvilletx.gov/parks-leisure/page/arts-crafts-and-gift-show-november-5-6

SHS to present 'Legally Blonde: The Musical'

The Stephenville High School Theatre department plans to present "Legally Blonde: The Musical" for the public at 3 p.m. and their presentation play at 8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6, at the SHS Auditorium.

The musical is based on the novel by Amanda Brown and the MGM motion picture.

It tells the story of a fashionable sorority queen, who is dumped by her boyfriend. She decides to follow him to law school. While she is there, she figures out that there is more to her than just looks.

Tickets for the performance are $8 and may be purchased online at https://shstheatre.ludus.com/index.php

Lions hosting free vision screening

The Stephenville Lions Club is providing free vision screenings for ages 1 year and older and all adults for signs of the need for glasses, lazy eye, cataracts, glaucoma, macular degeneration, and diabetic and hypertensive retinopathy.

The screening is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6, at Oakdale United Methodist Church, 2675 W. Overhill Drive.

For more information, call (254) 785-2902.

FCC to unveil historic marker

First Christian Church is unveiling a Historical Marker honoring the congregation of First Christian Church of Stephenville at 11:30 a.m. Sunday.

This event will be held at 450 W. Tarleton St., after the Sunday morning service.

Following the ceremony, those attending are welcome to stay for a luncheon.

For more information, call (254) 965-4878.

Center hosting movement class

The Stephenville Senior Citizens Center is hosting Silver Classic Movement Class.

Join Sheryl Wells as she guides you through a series of movements designed to improve balance, improve cardio, and stretch and strengthen targeted muscle groups at the Stephenville Senior Citizens Center.

This free 45-minute class is scheduled for 9-9:45 a.m. Monday at the Stephenville Senior Citizens Center, 164 E. College St.

For more information, call Sandy Morgan at (254) 918-1288.

TechnipFMC hosting job fair

TechnipFMC, 2825 W. Washington St., is hosting a job fair from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 10.

Both full time and part time positions are available including CNC Machinists, Assemblers, and electricians.

For more information or to apply online, visit www.technipfmc.com/en/careers

Legion Post to present Veterans Day program

Turnbow-Higgs American Legion Post 240 will host its annual Veterans Day program beginning at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 11, at the Erath County Courthouse in downtown Stephenville.

The program begins at 10:30 a.m. and will conclude at 11 a.m. to coincide with the signing of the World War I Armistice on the 11th hour, of the 11th Day, of the 11th month, ending the War with Germany.

Erath County United Way & Interbank will serve donuts and coffee compliments of Beans and Franks, to early arrivals. Tarleton State University Texan Corps of Cadets and ROTC Color Guard will present colors and rifle salute. Taps will be presented by Post 240 bugler.

A ‘Stay Safe’ table containing masks, hand sanitizer & wipes will be available.

White Horse academy hosting veterans, first responders luncheon

White Horse Christian Academy is hosting a free luncheon honoring veterans and first responders.

The luncheon will be immediately following the Veterans Day Ceremony on the downtown square. All veterans and first responders from Erath County are welcome to join.

The luncheon will be served at the First Baptist Church Paradigm Building, 334 W. Green St.

For more information, call Jana Wright at (254) 459-1230.

Legion Post 240 selling raffle tickets

Turbow-Higgs American Legion Post 240 is hosting its annual raffle fundraiser.

Legionnaires are selling raffle tickets for $10 each or 11 tickets for $100. Tickets can be delivered.

The raffle is for a Colt LE6920 M4 rifle.

In order to purchase tickets, individuals must be legally eligible to own or purchase a firearm.

The winner need not be present to win, but must be present to claim the rifle.

The winning ticket will be drawn on Veterans Day, Nov. 11.

For more information or to purchase tickets, call fundraiser chairman Sid Moon at (254) 485-5512 or email brindboxer@yahoo.com

Veterans Day fundraising dinner planned

A Veterans Day Dinner fundraiser is scheduled for 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 11, at the Stephenville City Park Pavilion.

Veterans eat free. Hamburger plates are $10 each. All proceeds benefit American Legion Post to support local veterans.

Purchase meal tickets in advance at Stephenville Pipe, Red Chain Feeds, and Cooper's Country Store.

CTFAC hosts new exhibit

Join the Cross Timbers Fine Arts Council for a new art exhibit.

The Works of Opal Black and Students will be on exhibit through Dec. 30 at the River North Gallery, 204 River North Blvd.

There will be an artist reception on from 5-7 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 11.

For more information, call (254) 965-6190.

BPW chapter hosting fundraiser

Cross Timber's Business and Professional Women are bringing Erath County a Hurts Donut fundraiser. The sales from all fundraisers are given back to local non-profit organizations within the community.

Presale is ongoing through Nov. 12 with delivery or pick up on Nov. 19 from 8 a.m. to noon at the CNB Bank Conference Room in Stephenville. Cost is $25 for a dozen donuts.

To place an order online, go to crosstimbersbpw.org/fundraisers.html

For more information, call (254) 413-5914.

Downtown Merchants host holiday open house

Join the Stephenville Downtown Merchants for their Annual Holiday Open House from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 12.

There will be shopping, refreshments, entertainment, and more to kick off the holiday season.

For more information, call (254) 967-0587.

Medicare specialist to be available

Get your Medicare questions answered by a Medicare Specialist at the Stephenville Senior Citizens Center.

The specialist will be available 10 a.m. to noon on Friday, Nov. 12.

Review enrollment dates and eligibility requirements. Review additional coverage options.

For more information, call Sandy Morgan at (254) 918-1288.

Toys 'Fore' Kids golf tournament set for Nov. 13

Join the Stephenville Men's Golf Association for the 9th Annual Toys "Fore" Kids Golf Tournament and Fundraiser scheduled for 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 13 at the Par Country Club in Comanche.

Format is a four-person scramble. Entry is $25 and a $25 unwrapped toy per player. Cart rental is included.

The deadline to sign up is Friday, Nov. 12.

Sponsorships are available for:

• $750: Radio Mentions - Print & On Site Signage - Hole Sign - Team entry into tournament

• $500: Radio Mentions - On Site Signage - Hole Sign - Team entry into tournament

• $250: Hole Sign - On Site Signage - Team entry into tournament

• $100: Hole Sign

• $50 or any raffle prize: On Site Signage

Raffle prizes and/or donations can be sent to: SMGA, c/o Toys "Fore" Kids, 1015 N. Charlotte Ave, Stephenville, TX 76401