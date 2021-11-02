Erath County voters approve alcohol sales proposition

E-T staff report

Unofficial results from absentee and early voting show Erath County voters overwhelmingly supporting Proposition A to allow the legal sale of all alcoholic beverages, including mixed beverages, in the county.

Unofficial results released by the county elections office Tuesday evening show 1,127 votes in favor of Proposition A and 381 against.

According to information from Texas Petition Strategies, the proposition creates one set of rules throughout the county supporting alcohol sales in area establishments.

Of the 24,012 registered voters in Erath County, only 1,512 had case ballots early or via absentee for a 6.3% voter turnout. Voting totals will be updated as the information becomes available to the Empire-Tribune.

In addition, Erath County voters approved eight constitutional amendments that the Texas State Legislature referred to the ballot. Erath County unofficial vote totals are in parenthesis:

• Proposition 1 (1,334 for, 163 against): This amendment (i) authorizes professional sports team charitable foundations to conduct raffles at rodeo venues and (ii) include professional association-sanctioned rodeos in the definition of professional sports team.

• Proposition 2 (918 for, 576 against): Amends the state constitution to: authorize counties to issue bonds to fund transportation and infrastructure projects in blighted areas; prohibit counties from allocating more than 65% of property tax revenue increases annually to repay the bonds; and prohibit counties from using the funds from the issuance of the bonds to build a toll road.

• Proposition 3 (1,132 for, 358 against): Prohibits the state or any political subdivision from enacting a law, rule, order, or proclamation that limits religious services or organizations.

• Proposition 4 (909 for, 555 against): Makes the following changes to eligibility requirements for a justice of the supreme court, a judge of the court of criminal appeals, a justice of a court of appeals, and a district judge: requires candidates to be residents of Texas as well as citizens of the United States; requires 10 years of experience in Texas as a practicing lawyer or judge of a state or county court for candidates of the supreme court, Texas Court of Criminal Appeals, or a court of appeals; requires eight years of experience in Texas as a practicing lawyer or judge of a state or county court for candidates of a district court; disqualifies candidates if their license to practice law was revoked or suspended during experience requirement; and applies these requirements to individuals elected or appointed to a term beginning after Jan. 1, 2025.

• Proposition 5 (896 for, 565 against): Authorizes the Texas State Commission on Judicial Conduct to accept and investigate complaints and reports against candidates running for state judicial office.

• Proposition 6 (1,357 for, 131 against): Establishes a right for residents of nursing or assisted living facilities to designate an essential caregiver, who cannot be prohibited from in-person visitation.

• Proposition 7 (1,337 for, 152 against): Allows the surviving spouse of a disabled individual to maintain a homestead property tax limit if the spouse is 55 years of age or older at the time of the death and remains at the homestead.

• Proposition 8 (1,348 for, 142 against): Allows the legislature to apply a homestead tax exemption for surviving spouses of members of the military to those fatally injured in the line of duty.