Chamber, city hosting Safe Trick 'r' Treat

E-T staff report

The Stephenville Chamber of Commerce and city of Stephenville again will present Safe Trick 'r' Treat from 5-7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 28, in downtown Stephenville. The event is free and open to the public.

Treat stations sponsored by Chamber member businesses and organizations will be set up along the sidewalks around the Downtown Square. There will also be a Fun Zone in the Plaza parking lot featuring games and activities for the children.

The first priority is to keep all the children safe, and in order to do that most effectively, the area around the downtown square will be blocked off to all vehicle traffic at 5 p.m. and will reopen at 7 p.m. The Stephenville Police Department will have officers stationed around the downtown area to let vehicles out of the blocked area as needed.

The Costume Contest has been great in years past and organizers expect it to be even bigger this year. There will be awards of five prizes per age group, plus three prizes for Best Groups.

Categories include: Funniest, Cutest, Scariest, Most Creative and Best Homemade Costume.

Age Groups are are follows:

• 0-1 Years Old

• 2-3 Years Old

• 4-7 Years Old

• 8-12 Years Old

• 13-16 Years Old

The costume contest lineup will begin at 5:45 p.m. in the plaza area with judging starting at 6 p.m. There will be no pre-entry for the costume contest, simply show up at 5:45 to get in line.

No pets (other than service dogs) will be allowed at the event.

Health safety protocols

Hand sanitizer stations will be set up around the downtown area.

This year, the Chamber will be assigning specific booth spots for each business participating, with more distance between each table to help spread the line out.

To reduce contact, the Chamber is asking treat givers to drop the treat in each child’s bag or bucket instead of allowing the children to put their hands in the candy bucket.

The Chamber will have masks and gloves available.

For more information, call the Chamber at (254) 965-5313 or visit www.stephenvilletexas.org/events/details/safe-trick-r-treat-2021-26449