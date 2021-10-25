Baylor Scott & White health plan to expand coverage into Erath County

Special to the Empire-Tribune

TEMPLE — Scott and White Health Plan will be rebranded as Baylor Scott & White Health Plan beginning Jan. 1, 2022, and is expanding its offerings to serve even more Texans.

In addition, Baylor Scott & White Health Plan — which will continue to provide quality coverage to Texas seniors through its BSW SeniorCare Advantage™ plans — has been honored by U.S. News & World Report as one of only three “Best” insurance companies for Medicare Advantage in Texas, according to a news release.

“We are thankful to be able to make healthcare more accessible to a greater number of Texans,” said Jeff Ingrum, president and CEO of Scott and White Health Plan, in the release. “We’re eager to serve additional communities and connect them with quality care.”

The health plan’s new name, Baylor Scott & White Health Plan, reinforces the commitment to coordinate care and coverage with the Baylor Scott & White Health system.

“Your Medicare Advantage plan will work more closely than ever with your Baylor Scott & White Health system of providers,” Ingrum said.

This year, Scott and White Health Plan is expanding coverage to serve patients in eight new counties, including Bastrop, Caldwell, Colorado, Erath, Freestone, Gillespie, Gonzales and Leon. This brings the coverage area to a total of 33 counties throughout North and Central Texas.

Members with multiple chronic conditions may also now be eligible for in-home medical visits by doctors and other providers, including routine house calls, urgent house calls and 24/7 phone support for needs such as prescribing medications, labs, behavioral health, nutrition and social work support.

“The in-home visits are coordinated with a member’s primary care physician to provide continuity of care and adherence to a member’s established treatment plan,” said Dr. S. Ramalingam, Senior Vice President and Chief Medical Officer of Scott and White Health Plan.

The Medicare Advantage plan, BSW SeniorCare Advantage™ plan, is designed to coordinate doctors, simplify member experience and eliminate unnecessary expenses.

As a patient of Baylor Scott & White Health and a member of a BSW SeniorCare Advantage™ plan, patients can access healthcare and insurance information in one secure portal through the MyBSWHealth app or website, including scheduling appointments, messaging a provider, viewing test results, and reviewing and paying bills.

“Digital tools allow patients to quickly and easily access care and take an active role in their health, which can improve their overall well-being,” Ingrum said.

The annual enrollment period for Medicare Advantage starts Oct. 15 and runs through Dec. 7. Baylor Scott & White Health providers and hospitals also accept other Medicare Advantage plans.

BSW SeniorCare Advantage™ HMO and PPO were recently rated by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) with an overall 4.5 out of 5 stars for 2022. Every year, Medicare evaluates plans based on a five-star rating system.

"This recognition is a direct reflection of our dedication to provide convenient access to quality, coordinated patient care with an exceptional experience," Ingrum said.

Star ratings reflect a plan's performance and quality outcomes to help seniors shop for health insurance.

To learn more about 2022 Baylor Scott & White Health Plan Medicare Advantage coverage options, visit myswhpguide.com or call (844) 729-4044 (TTY:711). Or, call (844) 633-5325 for information about other types of health coverage available through Baylor Scott & White Health Plan, including coverage for individuals and families, as well as employer group plans.