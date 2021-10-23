Texas Master Naturalists offer new spring training class for Erath, surrounding counties

E-T staff report

The Prairie Oaks Chapter of the Texas Master Naturalist (TMN) program will offer a new Spring Class beginning Jan. 19, 2022.

Registration for the class will officially open online at https://txmn.org/prairieoaks/2022-spring-training/. The chapter offers residents of Comanche, Erath, Hamilton, and Palo Pinto counties the opportunity to join a corps of volunteers dedicated to the beneficial management of the natural resources and wildlife of our region. The TMN Program is sponsored by the Texas Parks & Wildlife Department and Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service.

Participants attend classes taught by recognized experts and participate in field trips to a variety of habitats and ecosystems in the four-county area. The class is presented in cooperation with Tarleton State University (TSU) and classroom instruction will occur on the TSU campus.

Class members will have the opportunity to enhance your knowledge of local ecology, native plants and wildlife, rangeland management, citizen science and more. Certification requires that students complete 40 hours of initial training, 40 hours of community service and eight hours of advanced training.

Graduates of the program may volunteer for projects in the area including Dinosaur Valley, Lake Mineral Wells and Palo Pinto State Parks, local school educational programs, and the Chapter’s signature projects: The Bosque River Nature Center and Nature Fest.

Texas Master Naturalists can be involved in anything from prairie restoration to bird hikes, trail management, educating youth and much more. Each participant can choose from dozens of service opportunities based on their interests.

The classes are scheduled to begin Jan. 19 and end on May 5, 2022. The classes are held on Wednesday evenings (5-7:50 p.m.) and will be held on the Tarleton State University campus. The total cost for the program is $100 per person or $75 for couples or family members sharing a textbook.

For more information, contact email visit the website at www.txmn.org/prairieoaks or contact Linda J. Wood via email at lindajwood1956@gmail.com.