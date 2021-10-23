Tarleton's del Carmen guest instructor at FBI Academy

TSU Newsroom

STEPHENVILLE — Tarleton State University’s Dr. Alex del Carmen was a guest instructor at the FBI National Academy on Oct. 15 in Quantico, Va.

Dr. del Carmen spoke to FBI National Academy participants on topics related to police best practices, racial profiling and civil liability in law enforcement.

“I am very grateful and honored for the opportunity to teach at the FBI National Academy,” he said. “This is truly one of the greatest honors of my career.”

Dr. del Carmen is a Professor and Associate Dean of the College of Liberal and Fine Arts and the School of Criminology, Criminal Justice and Public Administration. He oversees the departments of Criminal Justice and Public Administration, along with several institutes of research and training.

He holds a PhD in criminology from Florida State University and has authored numerous articles and 10 books. His most recent book is Racial Profiling in Policing: Beyond the Basics from Kendall Hunt Publishing.

Dr. del Carmen serves as a special master on behalf of the United States Courts in Puerto Rico’s police reform case. He was named a Fulbright Specialist by the U.S. State Department’s Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs and World Learning in 2018.