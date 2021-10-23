Stephenville community news in brief

Stephenville Empire-Tribune

Harbin VFD hosting BBQ fundraiser

The Harbin Volunteer Fire Department is hosting a BBQ fundraiser from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 23 at its department located at 8135 FM 847, Intersection of FM 847 and CR 275, Dublin.

There will be drive thru and sit down available. The band will be there as well.

They will also be selling tickets at the door for prizes.

For more information, call (254) 485-5091.

TSU homecoming parade set for Saturday

Tarleton State University's 2021 Homecoming Parade is scheduled for 10 a.m. Saturday in Stephenville.

The parade will head north on Harbin, east on Washington, north on Mclhaney, then west on Vanderbilt.

Museum hosting homecoming event

The Stephenville Historical House Museum, 525 E Washington St., is hosting a Homecoming event from 2-5 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 25.

Stroll the museum grounds and learn more about the museum's historic structures from local historians. Walking tours of the buildings and the cabins will be available. Refreshments will also be provided.

For more information, call (254) 965-5880.

Tarleton to host fall carnival

Tarleton State University is hosting its annual Halloween Carnival from 6-9 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 26, at the O.A. Grant green space on campus.

The public is welcome to join in for some tricks and treats.

For more information, call (254) 968-9490.

Extension Office hosting QuickBooks training

Join the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Office in Erath County for QuickBooks Desktop Training for Farmers & Ranchers from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 27, at the extension office, 1229 N US Hwy 281.

QuickBooks Pro 2020 is a powerful farm accounting software that helps small and medium-sized businesses manage their inventory, bookkeeping, payroll, and more. The primary goal of this QuickBooks training course is to help farmers and ranchers improve their financial recording-keeping and analysis capabilities, which allows them to make better management decisions.

Cost is $75 per computer.

For more information or to register, contact Lacrecia Garza at (806) 677-5625.

Graham Street church hosting Night of 100 Casseroles

Graham Street Church of Christ, 312 N. Graham St., is hosting its monthly Night of 100 Casseroles from 5-6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 28, at its Family Center Parking Lot.

Casseroles will be given out until they run out at free casserole per vehicle.

This is a drive thru event held the last Thursday of every month at the Graham Street Church Family Center parking lot.

For more information, call (254) 965-4510.

Big Brothers, Big Sisters hosting fish fry

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Erath County is hosting its first fish fry fundraiser from 4:30-7:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 29.

Fish will be prepared by the Knights of Columbus. This will be a drive-thru event at Newman Hall, 1444 W. Washington.

All proceeds go directly to Big Brothers Big Sisters of Erath County and count as votes toward Team Meneses as they get ready to hit the stage at this year’s Dancing for The Stars competition.

Tickets are $10 and are available at the Stephenville Chamber of Commerce or by calling (254) 485-9041.

Pumpkins and Puppies set for Oct. 29

The Erath County Humane Society is hosting Pumpkins and Puppies from 6-9 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 29, at Heritage Park.

There will be games and prizes, pumpkins and pumpkin carving.

Dogs and costumes are encouraged.

All proceeds and supplies collected will be donated to the Erath County Humane Society.

For more information, visit them on Facebook at www.facebook.com/erathcountyhumansociety

TSU observatory hosting star party

Tarleton State University is having its first in-person star party in a long time starting at 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 29, at Tarleton Astronomical Observatory, Hunewell Ranch, 5090 CR 182, Stephenville. The event is free and open to the public.

View galactic wonders through Tarleton's 32-inch research telescope, one of the largest telescopes in the state of Texas.

Amateur astronomers and astronomy educators are all welcome. Bring your own telescopes, set up on our slab, and share your astronomy passion with others.

In case of rain, the event will be held Nov. 5.

For more information, contact Dr. Shaukat Goderya at (254) 968-9730.

Lions Club plans annual Spooktacular

The Stephenville Lions Club 12th Annual Spooktacular on Saturday, Oct. 30, at the Stephenville City Park Pavilion, 378 W. Long St.

Sign up today to participate in the 1 Mile Fun Run, 5K, 10K, or Half Marathon, this year with new locations and new courses.

Every finisher will receive a technical shirt, participation medal, and a racers cap.

Proceeds from the race will benefit local youth, vision projects, and the Texas Lions Club Camp.

Schedule: Pre-race packet pickup and registration for the Spooktacular will be held Friday, Oct. 29, from 4:30-6:30 p.m. at the front of the Stephenville Wal-Mart parking lot. Pre-race registration will be open at 7 a.m. the morning of the race at the Stephenville City Park Pavilion. The race will begin at 8 a.m.

To register, visit runsignup.com/Race/TX/Stephenville/StephenvilleLionsHalloweenSpooktacular

For more information, call Gerrit Schouten at (254) 485-4118.

Clark Gardens hosting food trucks

Clark Gardens Food Truck Saturday is back and scheduled for 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the gardens, 567 Maddux Road, Weatherford.

Try the tasty food vendors with takeout and take a stroll in the gardens.

For more information, call (940) 682-4856.

Life Church hosting trunk or treat

Life Church, 810 FM 205, Stephenville, is hosting a Trunk or Treat event from 5-7 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 31.

There will be free candy, games, a cakewalk, and more.

For more information, call (903) 802-3718.

Elk Ridge Baptist hosting fall carnival

Elk Ridge Baptist Church, 1515 Alexander Road, Stephenville, is hosting its fall carnival from 6-8 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 31.

There will be games, candy, and family fun for all.

For more information, call (254) 485-4441.

Calling all creators, designers, and artists

The 56th Annual Arts & Crafts Fair is scheduled for Nov. 5 and 6 at the Stephenville Recreation Hall, 378 W. Long St.

Gym floor and bleacher booth spaces are $45 (provided will be one 6' X 30" table and a chair).

Covered outdoor pavilion spaces are $75 (10' X 10' space - you will provide your own table and chair).

Vendors will be able to set up booths/spaces on Thursday, Nov. 4 from 4-7 p.m. Doors will be locked at 7 p.m. On Friday, Nov. 5, set up times will be from 8-11 a.m.

Show times are as follows: Friday, Nov. 5 from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday, Nov. 6 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Overnight security will be provided.

For the full exhibitor and show regulations, visit www.stephenvilletx.gov/parks-leisure/page/arts-crafts-and-gift-show-november-5-6

SHS to present 'Legally Blonde: The Musical'

The Stephenville High School Theatre department plans to present "Legally Blonde: The Musical" for the public at 3 p.m. and their presentation play at 8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6, at the SHS Auditorium.

The musical is based o the novel by Amanda Brown and the MGM motion picture.

It tells the story of a fashionable sorority queen, who is dumped by her boyfriend. She decides to follow him to law school. While she is there, she figures out that there is more to her than just looks.

Tickets for the performance are $8 and may be purchased online at https://shstheatre.ludus.com/index.php

Lions hosting free vision screening

The Stephenville Lions Club is providing free vision screenings for ages 1 year and older and all adults for signs of the need for glasses, lazy eye, cataracts, glaucoma, macular degeneration, and diabetic and hypertensive retinopathy.

The screening is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6, at Oakdale United Methodist Church, 2675 W. Overhill Drive.

For more information, call (254) 785-2902.

Legion Post 240 selling raffle tickets

Turbow-Higgs American Legion Post 240 is hosting its annual raffle fundraiser.

Legionnaires are selling raffle tickets for $10 each or 11 tickets for $100. Tickets can be delivered.

The raffle is for a Colt LE6920 M4 rifle.

In order to purchase tickets, individuals must be legally eligible to own or purchase a firearm.

The winner need not be present to win, but must be present to claim the rifle.

The winning ticket will be drawn on Veterans Day, Nov. 11.

For more information or to purchase tickets, call fundraiser chairman Sid Moon at (254) 485-5512 or email brindboxer@yahoo.com