Famed Charro Garcilazo to perform at annual Star Gala

E-T staff report

Tomas Garcilazo is scheduled to perform at this year's Star Gala on Tuesday, Oct. 26, at Celebration Event Center, 9710 CR 209, Hico. Doors open at 6 p.m.

Also scheduled to perform are trick rider Leah Self and Kenny Petet and Whiplash The Cowboy Monkey.

In addition to the entertainment, there will be live and silent auctions and dinner provided by Greer's.

The Star Gala raises funds for Morning Star Ranch, a nonprofit organization serving at-risk and disadvantaged children of Erath County.

Garcilazo, a native of Mexico City, was introduced at an early age to his family heritage and tradition of "La Charreria," which is a skill performed through the generations only by the Mexican Charro. Charros take extreme pride in their highly developed horsemanship and roping abilities. Tomas, a third generation Charro, has devoted his life to sharing Mexico's National Sport La Charreria with the world, according to information from Morning Star Ranch.

A lifetime of preparation, performances and competition continue to require total self-discipline, patience and commitment by Tomas to training and mastering the artistry of La Charreria. Incorporating a display of refined horsemanship while demonstrating maguey rope artistry in his performances brings audiences to their feet applauding in appreciation of his skills. Tomas devotes countless hours to his horses, who with their athletic ability and intelligence willingly execute maneuvers when asked by their friend. It is a rare and honorable experience to witness these partnership performances.

Tomas has performed throughout Europe, Canada, the U.S. and Mexico. He has appeared on Broadway in New York City and toured the U.S. with the Will Rogers Follies, an acclaimed six-time Tony Award winning show. He was a featured performer for two years at Disney's Wild West Show in Paris, France, plus the Buffalo Bill Wild West Show touring Holland and Germany. Tomas has performed numerous times for Mexico's presidents along with guest performances at the U.S. White House and Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C. Tomas resides in southern California and continues to share his legacy with audiences at rodeos, stock shows, horse shows and equine events internationally.

His awards are many, including the PRCA 2018 2013, 2012 and 2007 Specialty Act of the Year award at the Las Vegas National Finals Rodeo and most recently TV talent show winner of the "Go Big Show" featured on the TBS channel. Garcilazo's proficiency as a skilled horseman and rope artist defines him as one of the finest Charros presenting La Charreria today.

Leah Self, a professional trick rider, began trick riding at 18 years old. She has been a stunt/trick rider in "Cowgirls N Angels" and "Dakota's Summer" and has performed all across the country and even as far as Stockholm, Sweden, for the world equestrian games.

Self has raised and trained current horse, quarter horse mare Justice from birth, who is now 8 years old.

In addition, Kenny Petet and Whiplash The Cowboy Monkey are also scheduled to perform at the annual gala.

Whiplash the Cowboy Monkey is a fan favorite. He is the world’s smallest and most famous cowboy, weighing 8 pounds and standing 3 feet tall. He is 3-Time Pro Rodeo Entertainer of the Year, and an international star who has been putting smiles on faces for years. Whiplash is a white-faced Capuchin Monkey who has been riding since he was 2 years old.

He travels the country herding wild Barbados sheep at rodeos and other events. Whiplash, dressed in his cowboy hat, silk scarf, chaps and Justin Boots, never misses a chance to show his skills and cowboy spirit as he rides his trusty Border Collie mount, Boogie.

Whiplash has entertained crowds at rodeos, ball games and events across North America and Europe. He has starred in a series of television advertisements for the fast food chain Taco Johns, and most recently for Vetericyn animal wellness products. He has appeared on numerous commercials, ESPN, Good Morning America and The Today Show.

The rodeo star has his preference, he likes watching TV westerns and playing catch. His favorite snacks are grapes, Oreos and his bed-time peanut butter and jelly sandwich. He is playful and flirts with the ladies, although is serious about his job. There is nothing he loves more than riding his Border Collie, Boogie.

Long-time PRCA card holder, Kenny Petet of Stephenville, travels with Whiplash the Cowboy Monkey. “He is really more like part of the family, with his big personality and diva-like charm.” said Petet. “There was only one Roy Rogers. There was only one Lone Ranger, and there is only one Whiplash the Cowboy Monkey.”

Petet wrote and published, "Whiplash the Cowboy Monkey, Saves the Day" children’s book, which is colorfully illustrated, and takes the reader on the everyday adventures of Whiplash the Cowboy Monkey.

Whiplash has his own web site, www.whiplashthecowboymonkey.com, and you can follow Whiplash on Facebook and Instagram.

Individual tickets to the gala are $50 each, and table sponsorships are available for $1,000. For more information about sponsorships or tickets, call (254) 592-1653 or email ranchinfo@msranch.org

For more about Morning Star Ranch or to purchase tickets online in advance, visit msranch.org