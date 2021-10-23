Early voting continues this week

E-T staff report

Early voting for the Nov. 2 election continues through Friday, Oct. 29, in Erath County.

In addition to eight state amendments, Erath County voters are being asked to cast ballots in a Special Local Option Liquor Election.

Early voting hours are Monday through Friday, Oct. 25-29, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., with extended hours on Sunday, Oct. 24 of noon to 4 p.m.

All early in-person voting is taking place at the Erath County Courthouse, 100 W. Washington St., in Stephenville.

On Election Day, polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the following locations:

• Erath County Courthouse, 100 W. Washington St., Stephenville

• Dublin County Annex, 219 S. Grafton, Dublin

• Texas Bank, 988 Wolfe Nursery Road, Stephenville

• Texas AgriLife, 1229 N. US Hwy 281, Stephenville

Erath County voters can vote at any one of these voting centers on Election Day, regardless of where they reside in the county.

According to information from Texas Petition Strategies, the Erath County alcohol proposition to be submitted to voters would create one set of rules throughout the county supporting alcohol sales in area establishments. A group of local business owners and community leaders also supports expansion of current sales to include fine wine and package stores.

State propositions

In addition, voters will determine eight constitutional amendments that the Texas State Legislature referred to the ballot.

According to information from ballotpedia.org:

• Proposition 1: If passed, this amendment would (i) authorize professional sports team charitable foundations to conduct raffles at rodeo venues and (ii) include professional association-sanctioned rodeos in the definition of professional sports team.

• Proposition 2: If passed, would amend the state constitution to: authorize counties to issue bonds to fund transportation and infrastructure projects in blighted areas; prohibit counties from allocating more than 65% of property tax revenue increases annually to repay the bonds; and prohibit counties from using the funds from the issuance of the bonds to build a toll road.

• Proposition 3: If passed, this amendment would prohibit the state or any political subdivision from enacting a law, rule, order, or proclamation that limits religious services or organizations.

• Proposition 4: If passed, this amendment would make changes to eligibility requirements for a justice of the supreme court, a judge of the court of criminal appeals, a justice of a court of appeals, and a district judge.

• Proposition 5: If passed, this amendment would authorize the Texas State Commission on Judicial Conduct to accept and investigate complaints and reports against candidates running for state judicial office.

• Proposition 6: If passed, this amendment would establish a right for residents of nursing or assisted living facilities to designate an essential caregiver, who cannot be prohibited from in-person visitation.

• Proposition 7: If passed, this amendment would allow the surviving spouse of a disabled individual to maintain a homestead property tax limit if the spouse is 55 years of age or older at the time of the death and remains at the homestead.

• Proposition 8: If passed, this amendment would allow the legislature to apply a homestead tax exemption for surviving spouses of members of the military to those fatally injured in the line of duty.

For more information on voting in Erath County, visit www.co.erath.tx.us/186/Current-Elections