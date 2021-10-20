Lone Star Ranch hosting 2nd annual Fall Festival

E-T staff report

Great American Lone Star Ranch, 5396 S. US 281, is hosting its second annual Fall Festival from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. from Friday, Oct. 22, through Sunday, Nov. 21. The event will be open daily, weather permitting.

Pet to your heart's content with llamas, deer, wallabies, a variety of goats and sheep, mini zebu cows, mini donkeys, chickens, ducks, geese, ponies and more.

The event also features a funny, educational, and entertaining animal behavior show that features sheep, goats, llamas, a goat milking demonstration, Hustler the incredible special needs mini horse with a prosthetic leg, wallabies, the tamest deer in America. There are three shows per day.

There are also 14 different stations that are agriculture and cowboy related with something for all ages, including toddlers.

The Cowboy Boot Camp stations include:

• Gold Panning

• Cowboy Campout

• Horse Saddling

• Milk a Cow

• Dress Like a Cowboy

• Rope a Steer

• Old-fashioned Go Fish Game

• Craft Station

• Corn Box

• Horseshoe Toss

• Music Station

• Eggs to Market

• Build a Scarecrow

• General Store

In addition, there are pony rides, crazy animal races, Porky's Express Pig Train, pumpkins for sale, pedal tractors, a potato launcher, Dino Dig, Stick Horse Arena, corn hole, a giant sand box and tons of photo opportunities.

An authentic 1910 chuck wagon greets visitors as they enter the Great American Lone Star Ranch Fall Festival and Dianne's Ranch Diner will be open, serving plate lunches and dinners off of the Texas-inspired menu. Enjoy entrees, sandwiches, soups, salads and desserts.

Tickets to the fall festival are $20 per person, with kids 3 and younger admitted for free. The price includes everything except food, store items, animal feed, and pumpkins. Parking is also free.

For questions or more information, call (254) 431-1108 or visit them online at www.greatamericanlonestarranch.com/fall-festival