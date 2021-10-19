Electronics recycling event set for Saturday

E-T staff report

The city of Stephenville and Erath County are hosting the 2021 Electronic Recycling event from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, or until the trucks are filled.

Sites will be set up for residents to bring electronics at 1201 Glen Rose Road in Stephenville or 219 Grafton St. in Dublin.

No tires, paint, light bulbs, gasoline, oils or Freon items will be accepted.

Examples of items that will be accepted include central processing units, computers, laptops, external and internal hard drives, cords and accessories, stand-alone large copiers, printers, scanners, toner and ink cartridges, power supplies, chargers, computer mice, keyboards, web cams, racks, trays and software cages, VCRs, DVD and Blu-ray players, sound systems, cameras and digital cameras, and cell phones.

Other items accepted include stereos, PlayStations, XBoxes, Nintendos, Segas, memory and gaming boards, Game Boys and other electronic games.

Flat screen televisions will be accepted also, at no charge. Cathode ray (CRT) monitors are free for the first monitor and $20 for any thereafter. CRT televisions are $30 each.

Officials stated this list of items is not all inclusive and if residents have any questions about an item, they can contact RAKI Electronics Recycling at (713) 974-2001 or the city of Stephenville at (254) 918-1292.