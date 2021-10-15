TSU helps raise breast cancer awareness

E-T staff report

On Wednesday, Tarleton State University joined the #LightUpMBC global campaign to shine a light on Metastatic Breast Cancer by illuminating the Smokestack and campus buildings green, teal and pink.

During #LightUpMBC, hundreds of iconic landmarks around the world are illuminated in green, pink, and teal. More than 200 sites ranging from skyscrapers like One World Trade Center to natural wonders like Niagara Falls, spanning all 50 states and beyond took part in the event on Oct. 13, which is National Metastatic Breast Cancer Awareness Day.

According to information from www.metavivor.org, the pink ribbon is well-known for representing the fight against breast cancer, but most MBC patients feel that pink does not encapsulate their experience.

"Metastatic breast cancer may start in the breast, but its spread to vital organs and/or bones makes the disease fatal. To highlight the uniqueness of the disease and show its commonality with other Stage IV cancers, METAvivor designed a base ribbon of green and teal to represent metastasis," the site reads.

According to the site, the selected colors represent the following:

• Green represents renewal, hope, and immortality

• Teal symbolizes healing and spirituality

• Pink signifies the metastatic cancer originated in the breast