Stephenville community news in brief

Stephenville Empire-Tribune

Baked goods sale, fill the bus to benefit ECHS

A bake sale and fill the bus event benefiting the Erath County Humane Society is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 16 at Walmart, 2765 W. Washington St.

Anyone wanting to donated baked goods is asked to bring them to Walmart that morning between 9 and 10 a.m.

The Humane Society will also have microchipping available. Crazy Hair Coffee will also be on hand.

The ECHS transport bus will be onsite, and donations purchased inside Walmart will be brought directly to the bus.

Items needed include: Crystal cat litter (used for kittens); regular cat litter; canned cat/kitten food; canned dog/puppy food; dry cat/dog food; cat and dog treats; bleach; Fabuloso Cleaner; and laundry detergent.

For more information, contact Renee Jackson at (254) 485-6940.

Faith Lutheran hosting Faith Fest

Faith Lutheran Church, 3000 Northwest Loop, is hosting its annual Faith Fest on Saturday.

They will be serving German food including bratwurst, schnitzel, sausage, potato salad, red cabbage, sauerkraut, rolls, and desserts. Carry out and a children's menu will also be available.

They will also have a Heritage Display, featuring personal items from Germany, Norway, Sweden, and other European countries, and you won't want to miss the music and dancing.

Tickets are $10 for adults; $5 for children 4-10; and children ages 5 and younger, free.

Purchase tickets by calling the church office at (254) 968-2710 or buying from a church member.

Flea market, car show scheduled

The Chicken House Flea Market and 4 Elite Auto Sales & Detailing are hosting a Car Show and Swap Meet on Friday, Oct. 15 through Sunday, Oct. 17.

The flea market is located at 8080 Highway 377 South, Dublin.

The Swap Meet will be Friday, Saturday and Sunday. The Car Show will only be Saturday and Sunday.

There will be prizes, fun, food, and more.

For more information, call Alice at (254) 223-1879 or David at (254) 749-8648.

Wine, art walk set for Saturday

The Stephenville Wine and Art Walk is scheduled for 2-6 p.m. Saturday in downtown Stephenville.

The event is hosted by Stephenville Downtown Merchants and Cross Timbers Fine Arts Council.

There will be nine wine stops and the CTFAC has lined up 15 artists for this event including a harpist, a guitarist and multiple artists painting live.

For more information, call (254) 965-6190.

Meal raises funds for Big Brothers, Big Sisters

The Team Hagood Dancing with the Stars fundraising event is scheduled for 5-9 p.m. Saturday at Granny Clark's in Dublin.

A portion of the proceeds will go to Mayra and Zach Hagood for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Erath County.

The fundraiser features endless butterfly shrimp, steak, side, salad and dessert.

The Shack hosting fundraiser for Choices

Join The Shack, 309 W. Washington St., for an all-you-eat catfish and shrimp dinner while enjoying live music, all benefiting Choices Clinic. The event is scheduled for 5-9 p.m. Saturday.

Live music will be provided by Colby Swearingen and Alecia and Mike Echols.

Choices Clinic provides care, counseling, ultrasound and many other resources to women in crisis pregnancy. They rely largely on community support to keep these services and ministries running.

There will also be a diaper drive, a gun raffle, and a host of other activities.

For more information, call (713) 823-4989.

Knights host charity event

The Knights of Columbus Council 10816 welcomes the public to the 2021 Knight of Charity on Saturday, Oct. 16, at the Bella Vita Ranch, 25182 FM 219, Stephenville.

This year's gala will include a social hour, dinner, music, and a live auction to raise funds for Choices Clinic and Life Resource Center, Catholic Charities and the St. Brendans / Sacred Heart building funds.

The Knights of Columbus is a non-profit charitable organization.

For reservations or more information, contact Frank Volleman at (254) 977-9888 or Karmichael Ramos at (806) 685-5182.

Valley Grove Baptist hosting fall festival

Valley Grove Baptist Church, 1731 S US Hwy 281, Stephenville, is hosting a fall festival from 6-8 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 17.

There will be a pumpkin-decorating contest, a bounce house, treats, games, hayrides, and much more.

For more information, call (254) 965-5195.

CTFAC hosting bronze exhibit

Cross Timbers Fine Arts Council is hosting "Life Captured in Bronze" by local artist and sculptor Mary Rush Waters at its River North Gallery, 204 River North Blvd.

Experience Waters' impressive artwork and also learn about the process involved in creating bronze sculptures.

The exhibit is on display through Oct. 31 with a special artist reception scheduled for 4:30-7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 21, at the River North Gallery.

The exhibit and reception are open and free to the public.

For more information, call (254) 965-6190.

Food pantry set for Oct. 21

The next Stephenville Community Pantry is scheduled for 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 21, at the First Baptist Church Parking Lot, 334 W. Green St.

This Tarrant Area Food Bank Program brings food to qualified Erath County families every third Thursday of the month.

Please bring a bag or box to carry food.

For the health and safety of our volunteers and community members items will distributed as a drive-thru.

Wine and Design event planned

Local artists Stephanie Beach and Jennie Shaffer will teach the art of creating handmade pen and watercolor greeting cards at a Wine and Design event scheduled for 7-9 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 21, at Hearsay Wine Bar, Hearsay Wine Bar, 270 W. College St.

This is a fun opportunity to have a glass of wine with friends while creating beautiful fall-themed art.

For more information, call (254) 434-2244.

Harbin VFD hosting BBQ fundraiser

The Harbin Volunteer Fire Department is hosting a BBQ fundraiser from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 23 at its department located at 8135 FM 847, Intersection of FM 847 and CR 275, Dublin.

There will be drive thru and sit down available. The band will be there as well.

They will also be selling tickets at the door for prizes.

For more information, call (254) 485-5091.

Museum hosting homecoming event

The Stephenville Historical House Museum, 525 E Washington St., is hosting a Homecoming event from 2-5 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 25.

Stroll the museum grounds and learn more about the museum's historic structures from local historians. Walking tours of the buildings and the cabins will be available. Refreshments will also be provided.

For more information, call (254) 965-5880.

Lions Club plans annual Spooktacular

The Stephenville Lions Club 12th Annual Spooktacular on Saturday, Oct. 30, at the Stephenville City Park Pavilion, 378 W. Long St.

Sign up today to participate in the 1 Mile Fun Run, 5K, 10K, or Half Marathon, this year with new locations and new courses.

Every finisher will receive a technical shirt, participation medal, and a racers cap.

Proceeds from the race will benefit local youth, vision projects, and the Texas Lions Club Camp.

Schedule: Pre-race packet pickup and registration for the Spooktacular will be held Friday, Oct. 29, from 4:30-6:30 p.m. at the front of the Stephenville Wal-Mart parking lot. Pre-race registration will be open at 7 a.m. the morning of the race at the Stephenville City Park Pavilion. The race will begin at 8 a.m.

To register, visit runsignup.com/Race/TX/Stephenville/StephenvilleLionsHalloweenSpooktacular

For more information, call Gerrit Schouten at (254) 485-4118.

Calling all creators, designers, and artists

The 56th Annual Arts & Crafts Fair is scheduled for Nov. 5 and 6 at the Stephenville Recreation Hall, 378 W. Long St.

Gym floor and bleacher booth spaces are $45 (provided will be one 6' X 30" table and a chair).

Covered outdoor pavilion spaces are $75 (10' X 10' space - you will provide your own table and chair).

Vendors will be able to set up booths/spaces on Thursday, Nov. 4 from 4-7 p.m. Doors will be locked at 7 p.m. On Friday, Nov. 5, set up times will be from 8-11 a.m.

Show times are as follows: Friday, Nov. 5 from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday, Nov. 6 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Overnight security will be provided.

For the full exhibitor and show regulations, visit www.stephenvilletx.gov/parks-leisure/page/arts-crafts-and-gift-show-november-5-6