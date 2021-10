FFAers win host of honors at State Fair of Texas Dairy Show

E-T staff report

Stephenville FFA was well represented at the State Fair of Texas Dairy Show last weekend.

Results from the Youth and Open Shows include:

• KK Osinga: Supreme Champion Dairy Cow, Grand Champion Holstein Cow, Reserve Grand Junior Champion Holstein Heifer and Senior Dairy Judging Champion

• Kaleb Osinga: Reserve Champion Holstein Cow, second place Holstein Heifer, third place in Senior Dairy Judging

• Kylie Osinga: Grand Champion Brown Swiss Cow, first place Holstein Heifer, first place Holstein Cow

• Katie Osinga: First place Holstein Heifer, first place Holstein Cow, seventh place Junior Dairy Judging

• Jaclyn Osinga: First place Holstein Cow, third place Holstein Heifer, sixth place Junior Dairy Judging

• Kenlee Phillips: Supreme Champion Heifer, Reserve Supreme Champion Heifer, Grand Champion Holstein Heifer, Grand Champion Jersey Heifer