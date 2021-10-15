Dublin Chamber hosting Halloween decorating contest

E-T staff report

Back by popular demand is the Dublin Halloween Decorating Contest.

This year, the Dublin Chamber of Commerce will again sponsor a decorating contest for the autumn holiday season.

Two awards will be given. The People's Choice will be awarded based on "likes" voted on Facebook. The second, the Judges Favorite, will be awarded based on votes from a committee made up of Chamber board members.

Enter by decorating and letting the Chamber know you'd like to be considered by Tuesday, Oct. 26.

The display/decoration (whether business, non-profit, home or church) will be photographed by Chamber Board members and photos will be placed on the Dublin Chamber of Commerce Facebook page. Whichever photo obtains the most likes will receive the "People's Choice" trophy.

For more information, visit the Dublin Chamber's Facebook page at www.facebook.com/DublinTXChamber