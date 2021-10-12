Tarleton Equestrian Team takes third at weekend event

E-T staff report

The Tarleton State University Equestrian team competed last weekend at its first western IHSA show. The team started off strong Saturday with being the Reserve High Point Team and then taking third place overall on Sunday out of nine teams.

Results include:

• Layne Miller: fourth in Rookie B, qualifying for regional, and sixth in Level 1 horsemanship.

• Amber Fearn: Fourth in Rookie B, qualifying for regional, and sixth in Level 1 horsemanship.

• Leah Stichler: Fifth in Level 2 ranch riding and sixth in Level 2 horsemanship.

• Terra Hansen: Fourth and fourth in open horsemanship and sixth in open reigning.

• Anna Nott: First and second in Level 1 horsemanship:

• Sara Snider: Second and third in Level 1 horsemanship.

• Stevie Brothel: Sixth and sixth in Rookie B horsemanship.

• Jenna Evans: First and fifth in beginner horsemanship.

• Riley Wood: Fourth in Rookie A horsemanship and fourth in Rookie B horsemanship.

• Claire Welch: Sixth and first in beginner horsemanship.

• Rachel Scott: First in Rookie B horsemanship.

• Allison James: Sixth in Rookie A horsemanship.