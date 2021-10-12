Stephenville Community News in brief

Stephenville Empire-Tribune

Church hosting family night

Stephenville Christian Reform Church, 1120 CR 351, is hosting a Wednesday Family Night.

Dinner begins at 6 p.m. followed by Bible study for ages Pre-K 3 through adult. The adult class is currently studying The Bible Project, focusing on The New Testament.

For more information, call (254) 965-6409.

Parks and Rec hosting Fright Night Picture Show

Stephenville Parks and Rec is hosting a Fright Night Picture Show at the City Park on Oct. 14.

They will have free showings of "Hocus Pocus" at 7 p.m. and The Grudge at 8:45 p.m. at Birdsong Amphitheater.

Bring your own blanket, chair, drinks, and snacks for a spooky night on the berm.

For more information, call (254) 918-1295.

Parks and Rec hosting new program

Stephenville Parks and Recreation is hosting a new program called Littles Creation Station monthly on selected dates.

Children and parents will participate in a themed craft/aligned with the current month's theme.

October's Creation Station will feature a spooktacular pumpkin painting and decorating activity at 10 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 14. Cost is $5 and all supplies will be provided.

Parent participation is required.

For more information or to register, visit recpro.stephenvilletx.gov/ViewCourseActivityDetails.aspx?id=C10909

Baked goods sought for sale benefiting ECHS

A bake sale benefiting the Erath County Humane Society is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 16 at Walmart.

Anyone wanting to donated baked goods is asked to bring them to Walmart that morning between 9 and 10 a.m.

For more information, contact Renee Jackson at (254) 485-6940.

Flea market, car show scheduled

The Chicken House Flea Market and 4 Elite Auto Sales & Detailing are hosting a Car Show and Swap Meet on Friday, Oct. 15 through Sunday, Oct. 17.

The flea market is located at 8080 Highway 377 South, Dublin.

The Swap Meet will be Friday, Saturday and Sunday. The Car Show will only be Saturday and Sunday.

There will be prizes, fun, food, and more.

For more information, call Alice at (254) 223-1879 or David at (254) 749-8648.

Wine, art walk set for Saturday

The Stephenville Wine and Art Walk is scheduled for 2-6 p.m. Saturday in downtown Stephenville.

The event is hosted by Stephenville Downtown Merchants and Cross Timbers Fine Arts Council.

For more information, call (254) 965-6190.

Knights host charity event

The Knights of Columbus Council 10816 welcomes the public to the 2021 Knight of Charity on Saturday, Oct. 16, at the Bella Vita Ranch, 25182 FM 219, Stephenville.

This year's gala will include a social hour, dinner, music, and a live auction to raise funds for Choices Clinic and Life Resource Center, Catholic Charities and the St. Brendans / Sacred Heart building funds.

The Knights of Columbus is a non-profit charitable organization.

For reservations or more information, contact Frank Volleman at (254) 977-9888 or Karmichael Ramos at (806) 685-5182.

CTFAC hosting bronze exhibit

Cross Timbers Fine Arts Council is hosting "Life Captured in Bronze" by local artist and sculptor Mary Rush Waters at its River North Gallery, 204 River North Blvd.

Experience Waters' impressive artwork and also learn about the process involved in creating bronze sculptures.

The exhibit is on display through Oct. 31 with a special artist reception scheduled for 4:30-7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 21, at the River North Gallery.

The exhibit and reception are open and free to the public.

For more information, call (254) 965-6190.

Calling all creators, designers, and artists

The 56th Annual Arts & Crafts Fair is scheduled for Nov. 5 and 6 at the Stephenville Recreation Hall, 378 W. Long St.

Gym floor and bleacher booth spaces are $45 (provided will be one 6' X 30" table and a chair).

Covered outdoor pavilion spaces are $75 (10' X 10' space - you will provide your own table and chair).

Vendors will be able to set up booths/spaces on Thursday, Nov. 4 from 4-7 p.m. Doors will be locked at 7 p.m. On Friday, Nov. 5, set up times will be from 8-11 a.m.

Show times are as follows: Friday, Nov. 5 from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday, Nov. 6 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Overnight security will be provided.

For the full exhibitor and show regulations, visit www.stephenvilletx.gov/parks-leisure/page/arts-crafts-and-gift-show-november-5-6